Watch: Luka Doncic accepts and nails Slovenia teammate's challenge on making shot from the tunnel for 50 pushups

Luka Doncic is spending his offseason representing Slovenia at the 2025 EuroBasket. A viral video on X, per Luka Updates, showed the Lakers star accepting and nailing a tunnel shot challenge from a teammate in exchange for 50 pushups.This was one of the many signature warm-up routines performed by the former Dallas Mavericks star. Doncic is well known for pulling up shots from half-court or just beyond as part of his pregame shootarounds.His performance for his national team has been outstanding despite the team’s mixed performances. In Slovenia’s opening game against Poland on Aug. 28, he recorded 34 points, nine assists, and five steals.Luka Doncic plays during the FIBA EuroBasket match between Iceland and Slovenia in Katowice (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)Doncic is averaging 31.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game in the 2025 EuroBasket. Additionally, he is shooting 53.8% from the field and 27.5% from beyond the arc.What’s next for Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the 2025 EuroBasket?Luka Doncic came to the 2025 EuroBasket as one of the tournament’s best players. While he hasn’t disappointed on an individual level, Slovenia has had to fight hard every step of the way, losing its first two games before winning two, which secured a place in the knockout stages.Luka Doncic plays during the FIBA EuroBasket match between Iceland and Slovenia in Katowice, Poland (Photo by Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images)Fans and analysts have raised the alarm over the level of support Doncic is getting from his teammates. He has been the main offensive threat for Slovenia, with only two others on the team getting double figures in points so far.Doncic, who has become the Lakers’ new cornerstone, will hope to lead Slovenia to its first EuroBasket title since 2017. First, they’ll have to overcome an Israeli team that shocked one of the tournament favorites, France. Tip-off is slated for 11 a.m. ET and 5 p.m. local time on Thursday at the Spodek Arena in Katowice, Poland.