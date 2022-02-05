Watch: Luka Doncic banters with Richard Jefferson, asks him to post about the crooked rim on TikTok as 76ers vs Mavs gets halted

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks were at home facing Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. With just a little over six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks’ All-Star hit a three-point shot before frantically gesturing at the officials for something. The Slovenian magician had apparently noticed that the rim was tilted to the right.

While the technical crew scrambled to replace the entire basket as the backboard was also tipped, Doncic had to find something to do. As work was done, the Mavs point guard went over to the broadcast table to let ESPN basketball analyst Richard Jefferson know the status of the basket.

After updating the former NBA player, Luka Doncic also had sound advice for Jefferson's TikTok game:

“You should post this on Tik Tok.”

Yahoo Sports NBA @YahooSportsNBA



Luka hopped on the mic with his update on the crooked basket



(via



"Very, very bad. It's even worse than it was."Luka hopped on the mic with his update on the crooked basket(via @dallasmavs "Very, very bad. It's even worse than it was."Luka hopped on the mic with his update on the crooked basket 😂(via @dallasmavs)https://t.co/K3zUCyjvrZ

Since retiring from the NBA in 2018, RJ has had several pursuits, including building a growing profile on Tik Tok. A few of his posts have already gone viral on the said app. He previously posted a video of himself talking about a supposed fan who asked Jefferson about the single worst alley-oop in the history of the NBA. That failed attempt involved the 17-year NBA veteran while he was playing for the New Jersey Nets.

Luka Doncic also probably saw Richard Jefferson’s post of a creepy ball boy who allegedly had the nerve to stare improperly at NBA players in the locker room. Additionally, the same ball boy was also trolling a few of these players based on what he had seen. Jefferson responded by giving a detailed narrative of what that Tik Tok user did.

Still Loyal To The Soil @LazyLeftyOG Richard Jefferson be sending these trolls to hell on tiktok Richard Jefferson be sending these trolls to hell on tiktok 🔥🔥 https://t.co/mSn3yGukDR

Richard Jefferson was grateful for Luka Doncic’s advice on his budding Tik Tok career:

“Something I should post on my Tik Tok? I appreciate the love of the Tik Tok, Luka!!! Thank you, brother.”

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks end their losing streak against the Philadelphia 76ers

The Dallas Mavericks are back on the winning track after their victory against the Philadelphia 76ers. [Photo: Liberty Ballers]

The Dallas Mavericks snapped a two-game losing skid even without Kristaps Porzingis. Despite trailing for most of the game, they have managed to keep the game close. A 32-15 advantage in the third quarter enabled the Mavs to slowly take control of the game.

Luka Doncic already had a 30-point triple-double with half a minute left in the fourth quarter. It's the 44th of his career and puts him in 10th place in the all-time ranking. He eventually finished with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists. Without Porzingis, he shouldered more of the scoring burden along with Jalen Brunson and Reggie Bullock.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Parimal