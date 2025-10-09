WATCH: Luka Doncic curses out host Sean Evans in Slovenian as he tackles Hot Ones' spicy sauce

Luka Doncic is one of the most beloved stars in the NBA from the newer generation of professional basketball players. In the six seasons he played in the league, the Slovenian international has built himself a reputation as the next potential face of the franchise.

On Thursday, the Lakers star appeared as a guest in a 'Hot Ones' video on the 'First We Feast' YouTube channel. In the video, Doncic sat down with the show's host and famous YouTuber, Sean Evans.

The Lakers star participated in a hot wings challenge where he tried multiple chicken wings, each with a different spice index. When Doncic tried 'The Bomb' chicken wing, he was caught off guard with the first bite and cursed Sean Evans in his native language afterward.

(Timestamp: 12:28)

As soon as Doncic realized his slip of tongue, he covered it up with a clever joke. The Lakers star, knowing that Evans did not know Slovenian, told him that the words he spilled out of his mouth meant good morning.

Later, Luka Doncic sips chilled water to ease the burning sensation in his mouth and puts up a tough act. Evans also tried the same chicken wing with the Lakers star and said that he was fine. However, a few moments later, Doncic's face gets more panicked as he sips some milk to neutralize the spice.

Luka Doncic showers praise on former teammate Kyrie Irving for his ball-handling skills

Luka Doncic's appearance on the 'Hot Ones' show was an interview as well as a spicy wings challenge. Sean Evans asked the Lakers star questions related to his NBA career in between of trying out spicy chicken wings.

During one segment of the episode, Evans asked Doncic to describe the craziest thing he saw Kyrie Irving do with a basketball on the court during practice.

"I have seen a lot, especially in practice where he tried even more," Doncic said. "In games he tries things that nobody can try but in practice, he tries even more. When you think you can stop him, he always find a way to the basket."

"The ball-handling, you can't learn that. He tried to teach me a little bit, but you can't do it. The things he do, you can't."

Fullcourtpass @Fullcourtpass Luka Doncic praises Kyrie Irving handles "The ball handling, you can't learn that. He tried to teach me a little bit, but you can't do it. The things he do, you can't." (h/t @LukaUpdates)

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving played together for almost three seasons on the Dallas Mavericks. The Mavs brought him in as the second superstar option to support Doncic in his championship quest. They were a deadly backcourt duo who led the Mavs to the NBA Finals in the 2023-24 season.

