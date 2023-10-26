Watch: Luka Doncic drops F-bomb praising Dereck Lively II for insane debut at Frost Bank Center

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to an exciting win over the San Antonio Spurs on the road. “Luka Legend” was his usual superstar self in carrying the Mavs past the Spurs. Doncic, however, had high praise for an overlooked part of the team that was crucial in their win. The All-Star guard had high praise for rookie teammate Dereck Lively II in his NBA debut.

While all the talk heading into the game was about San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama, the Mavericks’ backup center stole the spotlight. Doncic couldn’t let the opportunity slip by without giving credit to Lively:

“He didn’t seem like a little bit nervous. He played f**king amazing.”

Wembanyama is the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA draft. He is considered by many to be a generational talent not seen since LeBron James came into the league. The Frenchman sold out venues even in preseason games.

Dereck Lively II, meanwhile, had a less-than-glamorous entry to pro basketball. Coming out of high school, he was a consensus top-five prospect due to his uncommon combination of size, length, mobility and rim protection.

Lively, however, averaged a pedestrian 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game for the Duke Blue Devils. In the 2023 draft, the Dallas Mavericks grabbed Lively 12th after trading the 10th pick and Davis Bertans to the OKC Thunder. He didn’t come with all the hype that surrounded Wembanyama.

Luka Doncic also credited Dereck Lively II for his hustle and rebounding. It was the rookie who grabbed an offensive rebound following a Kyrie Irving miss. The big man gave the ball back to Doncic who nailed the dagger 3-pointer.

For at least one game, Lively outplayed Victor Wembanyama. “Luka Legend” made sure their rookie knew they appreciated what he had just done for the team.

Luka Doncic has a new weapon with Dereck Lively II in the mix

Luka Doncic is easily one of the NBA’s best and most daring passers. He would attempt passes that some would not even dare to think about. The Slovenian has made a living making others better.

The Dallas Mavericks haven’t had a vertical threat since they traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards. They had JaVale McGee and Christian Wood for a few years, but they didn’t have the rim running and length of Porzingis.

Dereck Lively II, though, is a different breed of rim runner. He does not seem to have any regard for his well-being when he attacks the basket to go for a rebound or to slam the ball.

Kyrie Irving once noted that he could throw the ball just anywhere on the backboard and the rookie would get it. Luka Doncic has made Lively a big threat in the Dallas offense. Pick-and-rolls between the Slovenian and the former Duke center will be quite the problem for defenses to solve.