WATCH: Luka Doncic gets into it with OKC fan courtside as Kyler Murray and James Conner share laughs

No opponent or their fans like to go up against Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks star has frequently been involved in back and forth with almost anyone who he's up against, and that didn't change in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis. With Doncic cooking the OKC Thunder, the home fans at Paycom Center tried getting under the Maverick guard's skin with several chants.

The situation escalated when Doncic got into a verbal exchange with a courtside heckler sitting next to Arizona Cardinals' duo Kyler Murray and James Conner. Here's the video of Doncic's argument with the fan as Murray and Conner shared laughs over it:

The Mavericks were up nine when the incident occurred in the fourth quarter. The crowd also broke into "Luka s**ks" chants after the Mavericks put themselves into a commanding position.

Doncic had the last laugh eventually, as the Mavericks won 119-110, tying the series before it shifts back to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

Luka Doncic breaks silence on heated fan exchange

Doncic gave reporters an insight into what happened between him and the fan in the fourth-quarter exchange after the game. The Slovenian was unimpressed with the situation because the heckler said things about his family.

"There was one guy courtisde, going at my family, I didn't like that man," Doncic said, via Mavericks' reporter Brad Townsend. "Grown a** man, just can't do that."

The altercation only fed Doncic to do better, according to him, and it showed in his performance, too.

Luka Doncic battles through brutal knee injury in comeback performance to lead Mavericks

Luka Doncic's 2024 NBA Playoffs have been physical and intense. The Mavericks star has been playing through a knee injury since Game 3 of the first-round series against the LA Clippers. He has visibly struggled with it, resulting in his inefficient outings. Before Thursday's Game 2, Doncic averaged 28.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.4 assists but shooting a measly 39.5%, including 22.7% from 3-point land.

In Game 1 of the conference semis, Doncic managed only 19 points, shooting a paltry 6-of-19, including 1-of-8 from 3. However, he successfully brushed aside the poor run in Game 2 with a 29-point double-double. Doncic shot 52.4%, including 5-of-8 from 3.

He added 10 rebounds, seven assists and three steals while laboring through the knee injury. Doncic's left knee sleeve also had blood stains, which hinted how brutal his injury could be. He also favored the knee often.