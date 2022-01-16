Watch: "Who the f*k are you?” - Luka Dončić goes off at Orlando Magic's Moe Wagner after an altercation

NBA and Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Dončić appeared to be having a go at Orlando Magic's Moe Wagner when the Magic traveled to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.

After Jalen Suggs drove to the basket and attracted a foul from Dončić, Moe Wanger seemed to flex right in front of Dončić and scream "And 1". Wagner immediately walked away and Dončić said, making a crying gesture:

"You’re mad, huh? You’re mad, pu$$y. Who the f**k are you?"

Luka Dončić did end up having the last laugh as the Mavericks beat the Magic 108-92 and improved to a 24-19 record in the highly competitive Western Conference. Dončić recorded 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists while on a paltry 36.8% shooting from the field and 16.7% from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, Moe Wagner had 16 points in less than 20 minutes of playing time coming off the bench as he made five of his six field goal attempts while shooting nearly 67% from the perimeter. Wagner also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the game.

How far can Luka Dončić and the Mavericks go this season?

These two superstars holds all the hopes for the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić is currently averaging 24.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting the ball nearly 44% from the field, and a little over 30% from beyond the arc. He is also recording 1.1 steals per game this season for the Dallas Mavericks. Dončić has four triple-doubles this season along with 17 double-doubles as the Dallas-based side have lost eight of 14 games without his services.

Along with Kristaps Porziņģis, the Mavericks have a duo that could potentially lead them to championships as both possess threats from the perimeter and are usually bigger than the players guarding them. This could wreak havoc in the NBA if Porziņģis and Luka Dončić can stay fit, which has been a big question.

The Pelicans as a team had 46 points. Luka Doncic scored or assisted on 46 points in the 1st half, his 2nd-most in a half in his career.The Pelicans as a team had 46 points. https://t.co/tLB6HBxitA

The Mavericks are currently seeded fifth in the Western Conference. They will hope for home-court advantage at least for the first round of the postseason. The Mavs are currently five games behind fourth seed Utah Jazz.

Back-to-back exits in the Western Conference First Round in the NBA Playoffs to the LA Clippers over the last two years have been frustrating for the Mark Cuban-owned franchise. However, they understand the process will take time since Luka Dončić and Kristaps Porziņģis are only 22 and 26 respectively. Gathering the right players around them will be paramount for Dallas.

With all that said, a deep run in the postseason this year will be seen as a success for the Mavericks as they don't have the firepower on their roster to go up against the likes of the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns.

