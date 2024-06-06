Watch: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Mavs hit the court at the TD Garden ahead of Game 1 of 2024 NBA Finals 

Luka Donic and Kyrie Irving were the cynosure of all eyes as the Dallas Mavericks hit the court at TD Garden in Boston ahead of Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals. The Mavs will play the first two games in Beantown before the action shifts to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

The duo and the rest of the Mavs unit appeared to be in great spirits as they were seen practicing full tilt ahead of Thursday's matchup. The Mavericks posted a snippet of their practice session and there were also enough minutes in between for a wee bit of fun.

One of the segments also showed Doncic approving of the Gatorade with perhaps a reference to the new ad rolled out by the sports drink giant.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

While the Celtics are favorites to win the title, the Mavericks have been considered as a formidable challenge. WCF MVP Luka Doncic has been in red-hot form, while Kyrie Irving has had his prime run in the playoffs.

"It's going to be hell in Boston": Kyrie Irving gets real about Mavs' challenge at TD Garden

Kyrie Irving has an inkling of what it would be like when he and the rest of the Mavs outfit take the hardwood on Thursday night. The mercurial guard kept it candid when asked about the environment in Boston. Speaking to ESPN, he said there was more at stake than basketball:

“I think I’m better at consolidating kind of the emotions now or being aware of what it’s going to be like,” Irving said after the Mavericks’ Monday practice. “We call it animosity, we call it hate, we call it, ‘It’s going to be hell in Boston.’

"I mean, there are real, live circumstances going on in the world that are bigger than the basketball, kind of the competitive side of things and answering those questions."

One of the narratives is Irving as the villain in Boston, owing to his previous history with the franchise. But a lot has changed since, and the 32-year-old is on track to win his second championship. With Doncic in tow, the duo is regarded as the best offensive combo after Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. They will look to replicate what the Golden State Warriors did to the Celtics in 2022. Only time will tell if the Dallas Mavericks can win their second championship in franchise history, or whether the Boston Celtics will win title No. 18.