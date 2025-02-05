Watch: Luka Doncic and LeBron James celebrate Bronny's first 3 in the NBA 

It didn't take long for Luka Doncic to ingratiate himself with his new team. During the first LA Lakers game that he watched beside LeBron James on the bench, Doncic got to celebrate a unique milestone.

Late in the fourth quarter of the Lakers-Clippers game on Tuesday, James' son Bronny scored the first 3-point basket of his NBA career. Doncic and James' live reactions were caught on the TNT broadcast:

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Doncic had a smile on his face as he and the proud father applauded Bronny's milestone shot.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The rookie's outside shot pushed the LA Lakers' lead to 114-85 at that point, ultimately ending up in a 122-97 blowout win. James had 26 points, eight rebounds and nine assists to lead the Lakers while James Harden and Kawhi Leonard combined for 18 points on 6-for-23 shooting.

This was the first game (and, of course, the first win) for the Lakers in the post-Anthony Davis era. Davis was dealt to the Dallas Mavericks on the blockbuster deal that sent Doncic to the Lakers.

Just hours before the showdown against the LA Clippers, the Lakers held an introductory press conference for Doncic. Sitting next to Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, the Slovenian guard talked about his feelings about being in LA while also taking a brief look back at his Dallas stint.

"I'm just excited to be here, to start this new journey," Doncic told reporters at the press conference. "Obviously, at some point, I knew this was gonna happen. But I would say, I always take the high road. I had my amazing moments in Dallas."

(from 5:28 mark onwards)

JJ Redick drops major hint about Luka Doncic's debut game with the Lakers

After the Lakers' dominant win over the LA Clippers, Lakers head coach JJ Redick fielded questions about Doncic's much-anticipated Lakers debut, which has been delayed because of a calf injury he sustained on Christmas Day.

Redick, who spent time playing with Doncic on the Mavericks roster, gave an interesting response.

Expand Tweet

According to Redick, "maybe Saturday" could be the day when Doncic wears purple and gold for the first time. As fate would have it, Saturday's matchup against the Indiana Pacers is a home game, which means that Doncic can have his on-court welcome in front of Laker Nation at Crypto.com Arena.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.