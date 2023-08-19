Watch: Luka Doncic makes ridiculous trick shots while sitting on the sideline

Luka Doncic will be leading Slovenia in their bid to win the FIBA World Cup of basketball for the first time in their country’s history. The Dallas Mavericks superstar had an injury scare against Greece and sat out versus Team USA in another friendly match.

“Luka Legend,” though, is ready and raring to compete. They are now in Japan for their final exhibition match before plunging into tournament action.

While getting ready to practice, Doncic sat along the baseline and almost nonchalantly did this:

Luka Doncic has some impressive trick shots during practices, warm-ups and All-Star games. This one has to be right up there on his list. Seated and probably 40 feet away from the basket, Slovenian’s team captain drained an almost effortless three-pointer.

Slovenia is heavily favored to win Group F which also has Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela. Despite an injury to Vlatko Cancar of the Denver Nuggets, Doncic’s team is skilled, experienced and talented. The Slovenians, which reached the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIBA EuroBasket, will have largely the same team.

Luka Doncic will again be captaining a team that also earned the bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. If “Luka Legend” is healthy, no one will be surprised if they get a podium finish in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Luka Doncic will be a marked man in the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Luka Doncic had a strong case of winning the NBA MVP award last season. If the Dallas Mavericks did not go into a tailspin late in their campaign, he might have won the said award.

Against some of the best defenses basketball has ever invented, “Luka Legend” still almost had those figured out. He finished the season with a career-high 32.4 PPG, finishing another close second to Joel Embiid for the scoring crown.

Luka Doncic had several stretches where he looked inhuman. Against the New York Knicks, he put up the only 60-point, 20-rebound and 10-assist triple-double in NBA history.

Doncic’s incredible season did not go unnoticed. Teams, including the Americans, will be seriously game-planning for him. Team USA coach Steve Kerr even had Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham replicate how “Luka Legend” plays in the Americans’ preparation against Slovenia.

The Slovenians might not be the heavy favorites to win the 2023 FIBA World Cup. That distinction goes to Spain, the USA and even France. No one will be counting them out, though, as long as Doncic is in the same form that saw him hit a 40-footer while seated.

