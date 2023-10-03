Watch: Luka Doncic and Mavericks kick back in Abu Dhabi playing NBA 2k on beach

As the upcoming regular season draws closer, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks will play their first of two preseason games against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Ahead of the game against the Timberwolves, Doncic and the remaining players of the Mavericks team were spotted playing NBA 2k on the beach. Below is a video showing that.

From the video, it looks like the Dallas team seems to be enjoying its visit to Abu Dhabi and is making the most out of it. The scenery of a beach coupled with a setup of NBA 2k with two television screens is a great way to bond with the rest of the team.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Game details

Ahead of the Mavericks' preseason game in Abu Dhabi against the Timberwolves are the details of the matchup.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Game schedule

The game is scheduled to tip off on Thursday (Oct. 5) at 9:00 A.M. PT and 12:00 P.M. ET at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.

The two teams will face each other again on Saturday (Oct. 7) with the same tip-off time at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.

In other news, the Mavericks' X account has posted a short video of the team's practice session in Abu Dhabi. It features Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic getting some shots up.

The game between the two teams is sure to excite NBA fans in Abu Dhabi, as fans will be able to see many Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Moreover, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer Mark Tatum talked about the importance of playing international NBA games, as per Ken Maguire from NBC 5 Dallas-Forth Worth.

"We felt that bringing the live NBA experience to fans in Abu Dhabi," Tatum said, "was the next step in our ongoing efforts to grow the game in the region. The value of playing NBA teams continue to grow year to year, helped by the value of live sports and the global reach of our league."

"Playing games internationally is a critical part of our year-round efforts to engage our passionate international fans," Tatum added, "many of whom may not otherwise experience an NBA game in person."

The upcoming preseason game between the two will offer a chance for both teams to experiment with their rosters in preparation for the 2023-24 regular season.