Watch: Luka Doncic perfectly nails hilarious Forrest Gump's run before dropping 50-piece on Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic showed out in the Dallas Mavericks' 128-114 Christmas Day win against the Phoenix Suns. However, Burn City Sports' Brendan Mau uploaded a video of Doncic imitating the movie character "Forrest Gump" before tipoff, doing Gump's iconic run while heading back to the locker room.

Doncic has shown on a few occasions his playful and comedic side on and off the court. Aside from being one of the deadliest scorers in the league today, the Mavericks star does not shy away from showing off a lighter side to him.

Here's a look at Luka Doncic impersonating Forrest Gump on the way to the team's locker room.

"I'm fast," Doncic said. "I'm fast. I'm fast."

Doncic quickly ran back to the locker room as Forrest Gump before tipoff. What proceeded afterward is widely considered one of the greatest performances in a Christmas game.

Luka Doncic's Christmas Day performance

In the lights of the Christmas Day game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns, Luka Doncic shined brightest with a 50-point outing. He had 15-of-25 shooting, including 8 of 16 from 3-point range while also adding 15 assists, six rebounds, four steals and three blocks.

It was a complete performance for Doncic on both ends. During his postgame interview, he even jokingly mentioned "You didn't ask about my defense," according to The Athletic's Tim Cato.

The Mavericks star carried a lot of the team's offensive burden as his All-Star teammate, Kyrie Irving, was still out with a heel contusion. Even with the responsibilities that Doncic had to provide for the team's offense, other role players stepped up.

Derrick Jones Jr. contributed 23 points (9-of-18 shooting), Dereck Lively II had 20 points (8 of 9) and Time Hardaway Jr. dropped 18 points (6 of 14).

After trailing for much of the game, the Phoenix Suns managed to capture the lead late in the third quarter. However, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks mounted a strong 17-4 run to claim back the lead and secure the victory.

The Mavericks (18-12) are fifth in the Western Conference standings and have won six of their last 10 games.