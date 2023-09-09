Watch: Luka Doncic pulls off a stunning nutmeg assist in FIBA World Cup 2023 classification games

Although Luka Doncic and Slovenia have been ousted from the medal race in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, the Dallas Mavericks superstar continues to impress with his exceptional skills.

During the second quarter of Slovenia's classification match against Italy on Saturday evening, Doncic amazed the audience at the Mall of Asia Arena in the Philippines with an impressive nutmeg pass to Žiga Dimec.

Italy and Slovenia are concluding their FIBA World Cup 2023 journey with a match that will decide the seventh and eighth positions in the tournament.

Slovenia experienced a 100-71 defeat against Germany in their second-round finale, resulting in a second-place finish in Group K.

This set up a quarterfinal matchup against Canada, which the Slovenians lost 100-89 after Doncic's ejection.

The Slovenian team lost to Lithuania the next day, 100-84, missing out on a chance to fight for fifth place in the tournament.

What’s next for Luka Doncic?

Throughout the World Cup, Luka Doncic has been asked about his health, stating that he is still healing from an injury suffered in March. As his World Cup trip comes to a close, he will turn his attention to the offseason, devoting time to continue rehabilitation and rest in preparation for the upcoming NBA season.

The Mavericks added Seth Curry, Dante Exum, Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes, and Derrick Jones Jr. to their roster. Additionally, they secured the return of Kyrie Irving and Dwight Powell by re-signing them.

In the NBA Draft, the Mavericks selected big man Dereck Lively II with the 12th overall pick.

The Dallas Mavericks are set to kick off their preseason with two matches against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Abu Dhabi for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023. These games are scheduled for Oct. 5 and 7.

Following that, the Mavericks will face off against Luka Doncic's former team, Real Madrid, on Oct. 10. The Mavs’ final preseason game will be on Oct. 20 against the Detroit Pistons.

The Mavericks will commence their regular season on Oct. 25, facing the San Antonio Spurs and the top pick of the NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama. The Mavs will hold their first regular season home game on Oct. 27 against Irving's former team, Brooklyn Nets.