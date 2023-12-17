In a recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Luka Doncic, the Slovenian sensation and Dallas Mavericks' superstar, put on a show that left fans and critics alike in awe. Doncic, known for his exceptional skill and court vision, went above and beyond, scoring an impressive 22 points in the first quarter alone.

The Mavericks' game plan heavily relies on the 3-point shot, and Doncic, with his sharpshooting skills, is often at the forefront of this strategy. Despite a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in their previous game, the Mavericks were looking to bounce back against the Trail Blazers. And they did bounce back, with Doncic leading the charge.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Doncic's performance was not just about the points; it was about how he dominated the game right from the start. He controlled the pace, made critical plays, and most importantly, kept the scoreboard ticking. His first-quarter performance set the tone for the rest of the game, putting the Trail Blazers on the back foot early on.

Luka Doncic continues the exceptional performance this season

Luka Doncic is having a phenomenal season for the Dallas Mavericks. His average of 32.3 points per game is a significant increase from his career average of 27.8 points per game. This improvement in scoring has been a key factor in many of the Mavericks' victories this season.

Moreover, Doncic's performance in rebounds and assists has also been noteworthy. He is averaging 8.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists per game this season, compared to his career averages of 8.6 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game. His ten triple-doubles this season further highlight his all-around game and ability to influence the game in multiple ways.

In his recent games, Doncic has continued to impress with his scoring ability. In the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, he scored an incredible 22 points in the first quarter alone. This performance is a testament to his offensive prowess and ability to take over games.

Overall, Luka Doncic's performance in the 2023-24 NBA season has been nothing short of spectacular. His improved scoring, combined with his consistent rebounding and assists, make him one of the most impactful players in the league.