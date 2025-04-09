  • home icon
  Watch: Luka Doncic receives rousing welcome as he makes first Mavs return since titanic trade

Watch: Luka Doncic receives rousing welcome as he makes first Mavs return since titanic trade

By Reign Amurao
Modified Apr 09, 2025 23:05 GMT
Luka Doncic received a warm welcome from Dallas fans (Image Source: Imagn)
Luka Doncic received a warm welcome from Dallas fans (Credits: IMAGN)

On Wednesday, Luka Doncic stepped foot in the American Airlines Arena for the first time as a member of the LA Lakers. The moment he was on the court, he was greeted with a warm welcome from the fans who have missed him since the Dallas Mavericks traded him. The Slovenian acknowledged the fans and approached his former teammates, Klay Thompson and PJ Washington.

This is the second time Doncic will play against his former team since he was traded. However, this game will be different since it will be the first time he will play in Dallas as an opponent. Watch the welcome that the Slovenian star received.

The last time they played against each other, Luka Doncic had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, helping the Lakers with a 107-99 victory.

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Edited by William Paul
