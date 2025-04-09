Watch: Luka Doncic receives rousing welcome as he makes first Mavs return since titanic trade

On Wednesday, Luka Doncic stepped foot in the American Airlines Arena for the first time as a member of the LA Lakers. The moment he was on the court, he was greeted with a warm welcome from the fans who have missed him since the Dallas Mavericks traded him. The Slovenian acknowledged the fans and approached his former teammates, Klay Thompson and PJ Washington.

Ad

This is the second time Doncic will play against his former team since he was traded. However, this game will be different since it will be the first time he will play in Dallas as an opponent. Watch the welcome that the Slovenian star received.

Expand Tweet

The last time they played against each other, Luka Doncic had 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists, helping the Lakers with a 107-99 victory.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More