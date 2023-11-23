Watch: Luka Doncic's incredible nutmeg pass through the legs of LeBron James

LeBron James once claimed that Luka Doncic is his favorite under-25 player in the NBA. The four-time MVP has been impressed by Doncic’s size, length, gamesmanship and basketball IQ. In describing the Slovenian, “King James” might as well be describing himself. James and Doncic are involved in a seesaw battle between the LA Lakers and Dallas Mavericks tonight.

Dallas had a 37-29 lead with 8:40 left in the second quarter when Doncic showed everyone why James had been impressed by his game.

“Luka Legend” executed what might be the assist of the year this season. He was doubled-teamed by Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves near the left elbow. After quickly surveying the floor, he whipped a pass to the right corner to Josh Green that stunned everyone.

LeBron James, who is easily one of the best in making such passes, was even caught off guard. “King James” belatedly realized that the ball had passed between his legs before Green received the perfectly-timed pass. Doncic’s pass allowed the backup shooting guard to have all the time in the world to launch and hit the shot.

The pass was Doncic’s fourth in the first half. He was a big reason why the Dallas Mavericks took a 62-46 advantage by halftime. The four-time All-NBA star showed everything in his arsenal in the first 24 minutes of the game. He scored, assisted, acted as a decoy, rebounded and just controlled the game.

LeBron James called Luka Doncic’s pace as inimitable. Tonight, Doncic gave a reason why James said that. He never seemed rattled despite the LA Lakers’ constant double-teaming. The Slovenian took what the defense gave him and more often than not, punished it.

LeBron James’ LA Lakers’ nearly stole one from Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks

The LA Lakers played catchup for most of the game. They mounted a last-ditch rally in the fourth quarter to nearly pull a come-from-behind win. LeBron James led the charge with 16 of his 26 points. His putback shot off a miss by Austin Reaves with 1:16 left in the game, gave the Lakers a 101-99 lead.

The Lakers nearly pulled off the improbable win but came up short. James’ pass to Anthony Davis with Dallas leading 102-101 was anticipated by Luka Doncic and stolen by Richaun Holmes. The turnover allowed the Mavericks to score behind Kyrie Irving’s two free throws.

LeBron James’ desperation shot failed to go in, allowing the Doncic and the Mavericks to walk away with the win.