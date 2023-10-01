Watch: Luka Doncic shows no mercy to Mavericks coaches, puts them in a spin cycle with nifty dribble moves

Luka Doncic showed no mercy to Dallas Mavericks coaches in a newly posted video. The star guard pulled off dazzling moves to leave a Dallas coach in a spin cycle en route to making an amazing basket during a workout. The video was posted on the Mavericks X/Twitter page.

In the video, Luka receives a pass from a teammate. An assistant coach tries to guard him but Luka hits him with a double cross - behind the back dribble combo, and finally a spin move before proceeding to finish over another coach. Luka's teammate Kyrie Irving appeared visibly impressed by Luka's amazing skill.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's chemistry is crucial to a successful season

The Dallas Mavericks roster changed exponentially when the team acquired Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets mid-season last year. While many fans expected the duo to wreak havoc on the league, injuries, defensive breakdowns and lack of chemistry resulted in a disappointing season.

Luka Doncic addressed the chemistry issues he had with Kyrie Irving during a training camp interview.

"He came in the middle of the season last year," he said. "We didn't have much time. We went straight to playing games. It takes time to build chemistry, especially on the court. We will have the whole training camp and then the preseason, too. I think it's going to be way better."

The Mavs were a dismal 5-11 in the games Doncic and Irving played together. Despite their disappointing start, the two were the top-scoring duo in the NBA last season when they played together. They combined to score 59.4 points per game, and the next closest pairing was Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown at 56.7 ppg.

In addition, the Maverick's backcourt starters combined for 14 assists a game, second only to the Denver Nugget's Jokic and Murray who had 16 combined assists per game.

In the upcoming season, Maverick's head coach Jason Kidd will look to utilize Luka in more off-ball actions from the corner as he was used by Slovenia in the FIBA World Cup. Another way Slovenia used him was in pin-downs and on Zoom action handoffs. Playing off the ball will be important if the two guards are to co-exist.

Luka Doncic will play in an official NBA game on October 25 when the Dallas Mavericks take on the San Antonio Spurs. Some NBA analysts believe Luka Doncic may request a trade if the Mavericks have another disappointing season.