Watch: Luka Doncic single-handedly wrecks the Italian national team while playing for Slovenia in a friendly

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic returned to action for the Slovenian national team in a 90-71 win over Italy in a friendly. Doncic finished with 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists as Slovenia steamrolled past the Italians.

Doncic looked in great shape and stole the show with innovative plays that went viral online. Here's a compilation of his best plays from the game (via Bleacher Report Twitter):

Luka TAKING OVER while playing for Slovenia in a friendly vs. Italy

It was a prep game for the Slovenian team, who will be taking on Croatia and Sweden in the FIBA World Cup qualifiers in the next few days.

Luka Doncic putting in the work this offseason as he aims to make his debut appearance in NBA Finals

The Dallas Mavericks had a remarkable 2021-22 NBA season. They finished with the fourth-best record in the Western Conference under new head coach Jason Kidd. Luka Doncic recorded another MVP-caliber season, and the Mavs ended up making a deep playoff and reached the Conference Finals.

Dallas beat the Phoenix Suns, the favorites to win the Western Conference, with a 30+ point win in Game 7 of their round two contest on the road. The season didn't start that well for the Mavericks, though.

The Dallas Mavericks made a bold statement in Game 7 against the Phoenix Suns, as Luka Doncic and his teammates seized control and never looked back, clinching a spot in the Conference Finals.

Dallas were 16-18 at one stage. Luka Doncic began the season out of shape and dealt with injuries until the end of 2021. However, he made a stellar return after that.

The Slovenian averaged 28.4 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game. He successfully carried his form into the playoffs, managing 31.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game.

Doncic improved in several areas under Jason Kidd last campaign. He was arguably better on the defensive end and also learned to involve his teammates more, especially during the playoffs.

However, Luka Doncic can improve further in those areas, especially defensively. He has the size advantage over smaller guards and a high IQ to intercept passes and make steals efficiently. With the 23-year-old trying to stay in top shape this offseason, fans may witness the best of Doncic in the upcoming campaign.

The superstar guard's offseason workout videos have gone viral already, and it wasn't long before the Mavericks' season ended. With him staying active on the court with his national team, Luka Doncic will be better prepared than ever on the opening night of the 2022-23 season.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan Think we’ve hit an all-time record in Luka Doncic offseason workout content … with 3+ months to go. Think we’ve hit an all-time record in Luka Doncic offseason workout content … with 3+ months to go. https://t.co/jCEAVoUMLp

The Dallas Mavericks are actively making a push to retool the roster around him. They've hit the ground running with the acquisition of big man Christian Wood, who is expected to share the scoring load with Luka Doncic.

Dallas could find themselves better suited to contend for the title next year. Coach Jason Kidd has left his mark on the team, with the Mavericks looking much better as a two-way team since the start of 2022.

