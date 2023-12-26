Watch: Luka Doncic sinks deep 3 to become 6th youngest and 7th fastest player to 10,000 NBA career points

On Monday, Luka Doncic created history during the Dallas Mavericks-Phoenix Suns Christmas Day game. The Slovenian scored his 10,000th career point. Doncic became the fastest active NBA player to record the feat, taking 358 games. Joel Embiid held the record after taking 418 games to achieve the milestone.

Doncic also became the sixth youngest player to score 10,000 NBA career points. He trailed LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant, Carmelo Anthony and Tracy McGrady. He is tied for seventh among players who took the fewest games all-time to pass the five-digit scoring feat.

Doncic sank a deep 3-pointer during the first quarter of the contest to create history. Here's the clip:

Doncic was eight points shy of passing the 10k points mark entering the game. He was two points away when he splashed that 30-footer. The four-time All-Star continues to build on his penchant for breaking records and achieving new milestones early in his career.

Doncic, 24, is averaging 32.9 points, 8.6 rebounds and 9.1 assists on 49/38/77 splits in 27 games this season.

Luka Doncic is turning into a triple-double machine

Luka Doncic's production has made him unguardable in the NBA. He's impacting the game at a high level thanks to his three-level scoring, rebounding and playmaking ability. He's quickly become one of the NBA's most efficient triple-double machines.

He recorded one in one half earlier this season, and in his last game, it took him three quarters to drop 39 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Doncic has 62 career triple-doubles and six this season already in 27 appearances.

He had 10 last year in 66 games, so Doncic is on track to match or surpass his season high-tally of 17 triple-doubles in one season. He did that in his sophomore year in 2019-20.

Doncic could also win his first scoring title this season. He's 2.1 ppg behind leader Joel Embiid (35.0 ppg). The Mavericks are 17-12 this season, sixth in the West, behind Doncic's heroics. He's also among the top five candidates to win the MVP award. It would be his first if he claims it.

With how his year is going so far, it's hard to dispute that Luka Doncic is in the race to win MVP honors. However, it will also depend on how the Mavericks fare.