Watch: Luka Doncic sinks long-range bombs from absurd angles at Slovenia's FIBA World Cup camp

Luka Doncic was at it as international teams around the world continue to ramp up their preparations for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, with some of the star players taking out time to enjoy themselves. Whether hanging with their new teammates, going out for food or even playing on the court, we're being treated to some stellar off-season content.

One of the more viral moments from FIBA training camps occurred on Aug. 14, as footage of Luka Doncic draining multiple trick shots from the deep surfaced on social media.

The video shows the MVP contender away from behind the back backboard and in the stands, hitting shot after shot from multiple angles. Here's the video:

While shots like those aren't going to win the Slovenian national team any games, it does illustrate the incredible talent Doncic possesses.

As the FIBA World Cup draws closer, it's apparent that Doncic will be among the best players at the tournament, with his presence giving Slovenia a chance at making a deep run.

Luka Doncic has made plenty of high-difficulty shots throughout his tenure in the NBA. However, seeing him do it from such crazy angles while away with the national team is certainly a way to get excited ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

After all, FIBA basketball is played at a different pace, with a different set of rules. So, having some of the best players in the world showcasing their skills on viral social media posts will only be good for building excitement among fans.

Luka Doncic discusses how Slovenia needs to improve

When speaking to the media following the Slovenia's losses to Spain and the USA, Luka Doncic discussed how his team needs to improve and play within the FIBA rule set.

"We saw a lot of good things in the last two games. But at the same time, it became clear that we still have a lot of work to do. When we are focused and doing what we need to do, we can be a very dangerous team.

The Mavericks star continued:

"Simple, we have to follow the rules. This is already visible in certain areas. Now we have to get to the point where we will do this for 40 minutes.

"These are areas we need to work on. I see an opportunity for progress here. Everyone must shut down their player. We have to use our hands more."

With the FIBA World Cup just over a week away, Luka Doncic will be hoping to impress.

Slovenia has an opportunity to progress to the knockouts if they learn from their tough losses against two of the better teams in the tournament - which would mean heeding the advice of Doncic.

Slovenia is in Group F of the FIBA World Cup, where they face Cape Verde, Georgia and Venezuela in the group stage.

