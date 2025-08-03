  • home icon
  WATCH: Luka Doncic sips beer and sings his heart out with Rob Pelinka at Backstreet Boys concert

WATCH: Luka Doncic sips beer and sings his heart out with Rob Pelinka at Backstreet Boys concert

By Avi Shravan
Modified Aug 03, 2025 16:23 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic sips beer and sings his heart out with Rob Pelinka at Backstreet Boys concert (Credits: Imagn)

Luka Doncic was seen celebrating his future with the LA Lakers at the Backstreet Boys concert. On Saturday, ESPN's Shams Charania revealed that Doncic had signed a $165 million max extension with the Lakers, which will keep him in LA for the next three years.

During his press conference on Saturday, the Slovenian international told the press that his teammates were planning a surprise for him. That same evening, the Slovenian international attended a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas. Videos of the Lakers star attending the concert went viral on social media.

In one video, Doncic is seen sipping beer while talking to a person standing next to him. In another clip, he is seen singing his heart out to the song "I Want It That Way" by the famous band. The Lakers' President of Basketball Operations, Rob Pelinka, is seen sitting right behind Doncic.

Pelinka is also singing his heart out to the song's lyrics alongside his team's superstar. Luka Doncic's arrival in LA shocked the entire basketball community as no one saw it coming. Many thought it was a prank or that Shams Charania, the insider who broke the news on his X account, was hacked. Not even the players involved in the trade knew about it until it happened.

However, Luka Doncic made his mark in LA soon after donning the Purple and Gold. He averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game in his first season as a Laker and led the Purple and Gold to a third-place finish in the standings.

Luka Doncic displays confidence after signing a max extension with the Lakers

On Saturday, Luka Doncic expressed histhoughts on his future in LA with a tweet. The Slovenian international shared a picture of himself signing the extension and penned his thoughts in the post's caption.

"I just signed my extension with the Lakers," Doncic tweeted. "Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning. 💜💛"
Doncic's extension is good for all Lakers fans, but it presents doubts about LeBron James' future at the franchise. On June 29, the four-time NBA champion opted in on his contract, a choice he had never made in his career before. However, Doncic has expressed his desire to see James retire playing beside him.

