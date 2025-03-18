Watch: Luka Doncic torches Dorian Finney-Smith in Lakers 3-pt contest after mid-shootout heckling

Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith participated in a 3-point contest during their practice before their game against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. It seems that Doncic is establishing bonds with his newfound teammates as the Slovenian star had a friendly banter with Finney-Smith during their shootout.

Dorian Finney-Smith showed off his shooting prowess and beat Luka Doncic in their first few rounds. This resulted in Finney-Smith building confidence to talk trash at Doncic. Luka switched gears and kicked it up a notch. Luka "Magic" then drilled most of his threes in the following rounds, ultimately beating Doe.

Here's the full clip of their 3-point contest in practice:

The loser's punishment was to do push-ups after the contest. This was a lesson for Finney-Smith not to mess with a five-time All-Star. Doe celebrated too early given his hot start to their contest. However, Finney-Smith learned that Doncic can turn up the heat and shoot lights out at any moment.

Luka Doncic snaps Lakers' losing streak

The LA Lakers have been on a cold streak ever since losing to the Boston Celtics on March 8. LA went on a four-game losing streak, resulting in dropping down the ladder in the Western Conference. The Lakers went from placing 2nd to 5th place.

Luka Doncic and the Lakers snapped their losing streak after beating the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Doncic nearly put up a triple-double performance, adding 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals. His efforts were enough to put the trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal away.

LeBron James was still missing in action in Sunday's game. Austin Reaves stepped up to help Doncic beat the Suns. AR has been a more impactful player for the Lakers since Luka's trade. Reaves put up All-Star numbers, adding 28 points, six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block.

It was a much-needed win for the LA Lakers as they were on the verge of dropping down to sixth place, putting them in a riskier position as the postseason approaches. On Monday, the Lakers are set to face the San Antonio Spurs. Looking at the lineups, LA should take advantage of Victor Wembanyama's absence to beat San Antonio.

