Moritz Wagner Germany lost to Victor Wembanyama's France 73-69 in the semifinal of the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Germans led 25-18 after the first quarter before the hosts eked past them late on. Wagner came off the bench to contribute four points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in the loss.

In the Netflix-produced Court of Gold, the film showed behind-the-scenes clips of top teams battling for glory in the Olympics. Wagner, who signed a two-year $22 million contract with the Orlando Magic in 2024, cried inconsolably after his team lost.

Die Mannschaft had high expectations heading into the showdown against Victory Wembanyama’s team. They comfortably beat the French 85-71 in group play. Behind Franz Wagner and captain Dennis Schroder, who combined for 52 points, the Germans got off to a strong start and never wavered. Wagner did his share in guarding Wemby and finished with eight points, one rebound and one assist.

In the crucial rematch, Germany couldn't sustain its hot start. France’s defense held the younger Wagner to 10 points on 4-for-10 shooting. Schroder scored 18 points but needed as many attempts to get his total. The loss dropped the Germans to the bronze medal game against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.

Mo Wagner had his best game in the Olympics versus Serbia. He had 16 points, four rebounds and one assist. Still, they fell short against their opponents, who leaned on Jokic’s 19-point, 12-rebound and 11th-assist night.

Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama and his teammates faced the heavy favorites Team USA for the gold. Steph Curry’s late flurry allowed the Americans to leave France with a 98-87 win.

Mo Wagner once welcomed Victor Wembanyama to Orlando with a highlight reel dunk

Victor Wembanyama took the NBA by storm in his rookie season. The Frenchman had been exceeding expectations heading into his first visit to Orlando for a game against the Orlando Magic in February 2024.

The Magic showed little mercy to the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs. After a seesaw first quarter, the home team surged to a 127-111 win.

With Orlando cruising to the finish line, Mo Wagner welcomed Victor Wembanyama to the NBA. The German received a pass in the corner and faked a 3-pointer before driving strong to the rim. He bumped into Wemby, forcing the lanky Spurs star to move a few steps back before slamming the ball. The play had the home crowd erupting in cheers.

A few months later, Wembanyama got his revenge in the semifinal of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

