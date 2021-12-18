Watch: Mamba Forever immortalized in the LA Lakers’ retiring of Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys four years ago today

The late Kobe Bryant had the honorable distinction of being the only player to have two jerseys retired by the same franchise. The LA Lakers enshrined the legendary shooting guard into their glorious ranks when Nos. 8 and 24 went up into the rafters of what was then the Staples Center.

On December 18, 2017, the LA Lakers retired the famous No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys of Kobe Bryant to honor his legacy, loyalty and “mamba mentality.” It’s a fitting act by the franchise for putting up the jerseys in what is still popularly known as “The House that Kobe Built.” With Staples Center giving way to Crypto.com Arena by Christmas, the Black Mamba’s jersey retirement takes on an even bigger significance.

Kobe Bryant brought his swagger and unwavering belief in himself from high school to the NBA as encapsulated by the iconic LA Lakers #8. He played 707 games for the Lakers wearing the No. 8 and tallied 23.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists. The ultra-talented and physically-gifted youngster terrorized opponents with dazzling moves, killer instincts and a mad desire to keep improving.

Those 707 games are filled with highlights that are still as popular today as they were back then. Many of today’s NBA players still try to copy or refer to moves that Kobe Bryant did with effortless grace and power almost two decades ago. The highlight of those years was the L.A. Lakers' three-peat run from 1999 to 2002.

Starting the 2006-07 season, Kobe Bryant switched to No. 24. He wore that number until his retirement in 2016. The 18x All-Star was so ridiculously consistent, putting up numbers that were almost the same as the figures he piled up in the previous 10 years. In 639 games wearing the No. 24, he averaged 26.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

Some of the best No. 24 Kobe Bryant moments

The 5x NBA champ won two more championships and one MVP award while wearing the iconic No. 24. Kobe Bryant played his final game in front of an adoring Staples Center crowd that were cherishing his legacy and meaning to the franchise, while he was wearing his second career jersey. Kobe’s flair for the dramatic capped his unbelievable career with a 60-point performance against the Utah Jazz.

What the Nos. 8 and 24 mean for Kobe Bryant?

Kobe Bryant built two legendary careers with the LA Lakers. [Photo: Sports Illustrated]

It is well-chronicled that Kobe Bryant wore the No. 8 to summarize the No. 143 he wore during Adidas ABCD Camp. The number was also the same figure he wore when he was still playing in Italy.

A Bleacher Report in 2017 detailed Kobe Bryant’s mentality behind the iconic numbers.

“When I first came in at 8, is really trying to ‘plant your flag’ sort of thing. I got to prove that I belong here in this league…It’s non-stop energy and aggressive stuff."

The Black Mamba proceeded to explain how No. 24 came to be:

“Then 24 is a growth from that. Physical attributes aren’t the way they used to be, but maturity level is greater…Start having a broader perspective being one of the older guys on the team now, as opposed to being the youngest. Things evolve.”

Kobe Bryant’s immortality isn’t found when you look up and see his jersey numbers hanging from the rafters. It’s in the approach that the best basketball players in the world are still using today because of him. The Mamba Mentality helps superstars and fledgling beginners gain the belief that there is still a mile to go when everything seems to have been exhausted. Four years ago today, the LA Lakers honored that mentality.

