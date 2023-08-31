Watch: Mark Cuban links up with Mavericks’ $25,000,000,000-worth sponsor to promote local food truck vendor’s struggling venture 

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and multi-trillion dollar Mavericks sponsor 'Chime' teamed up to change one food truck vendor's life. The feel-good story has continued to make the rounds on Twitter, with Cuban reposting the footage and complimenting the food once again.

Things started as an innocent prank, with the video showing the man behind the camera, TikTok star Zachary Dereniowski, asking a food truck if he could trade a Mavericks hat for a meal. The two men agreed, telling him he could pick anything on the menu. After giving the chef a Dallas Mavericks apron, things took a sudden turn.

Dereniowski then offered the owner of the Dallas-based food truck called Curbside Culinary an envelope, which they quickly learned was filled with $1,000. The video then cuts to footage of the owner distributing the cash among workers and announcing that all food would be free for the next hour. But the surprises didn't stop there.

After offering to help the business with its social media marketing, Dereniowski introduces none other than the one and only Mark Cuban. Despite the situation already being surreal for the vendors, things didn't stop there.

Mark Cuban quickly told the men that the Mavericks would hook them up with tickets to a game so they could enjoy a night off. As it turns out, the random act of kindness couldn't have come at a better time, with the Curbside Culinary owner saying that the business really needed the help.

Watch the video below:

Mark Cuban's philanthropy

Mark Cuban may be one of the richest NBA owners, however, that hasn't stopped him from making philanthropy a key part of his business dealings. In addition to his charitable acts, Cuban also has notably taken aim at other charities for lining their own pockets rather than putting those in need first.

Back in November of 2022, Cuban tweeted that there are too many charities and not enough charity in the world. Although he didn't specify what his comments were made in reference to, he's certainly shown a willingness to make charitable donations in the past.

Late last season, Cuban was fined $750,000 by the league for resting notable players Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. According to the NBA, his conduct was detrimental to the league, much like in 2018 when he received a $600,000 fine.

When he received the fine at the end of the 2022-23 season, he also matched the amount, making a $750,000 donation to charity.

By taking time to do some viral marketing for food vendors and his charitable donations, it's clear Mark Cuban is dedicated to being more than just an owner.

