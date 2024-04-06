Watch: Mavericks athlete booking agent shows courtside Warriors fan switching to Luka Doncic jersey after losing bet on Dubs

The Golden State Warriors’ dramatic loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Friday had a range of consequences. It means that the Warriors are now primed to finish the season as the 10th seed in the West, and have effectively lost ground to the teams immediately above them. The loss came despite the team’s 6-game winning streak, which many expected would be further extended against the Mavericks.

That also seems to be true for a range of fans, as one young woman, in particular, ended up having to switch jerseys as a consequence of a bet. The woman, originally a Golden State Warriors supporter, sat behind Dallas Mavericks athlete booking agent Ryan Totka. Totka got into a bet with the woman and convinced her to wear a Luka Doncic jersey if her team failed to win on the night.

Because Doncic was unavailable through injury and the Warriors’ form, the woman can be forgiven, considering the odds were clearly in her favor. However, the loss meant that Totka came out victorious concerning the bet as well:

Girl who sat behind me tonight at the @DallasMavs game was wearing a @Warriors jersey and just moved here from San Fran. Bought her a jersey from @DallasMavsShop and said she had to wear it if the #DallasMavs pulled off the win ⚡️Mission Accomplished, Much Better 👌🏻@MCuban @Luka7Doncic #MFFL

The Warriors now have a humungous task ahead of them. They are most likely set to finish 10th and will need to traverse through the Play-In tournament to reach the playoffs.

Golden State Warriors lose to Doncic less Dallas Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors, rather than producing a disastrous night, instead seemed to have come up against a team eager to prove its worth, even in the absence of their biggest superstar.

The Mavericks employed physical and active defense, causing the Warriors’ aging superstars to struggle to find good shots throughout the game. Stephen Curry top-scored with 28 points, with Klay Thompson’s 16 making him the only other starter to finish in double digits.

Meanwhile, under the leadership of Kyrie Irving, who contributed 26 points, 7 assists, and 8 rebounds, the Dallas Mavericks responded by sharing the scoring load in the absence of Luka Doncic.

Most notably, it was P.J. Washington who produced 32 points, 3 assists, and 5 rebounds, who emerged as the star of the night. Tim Hardaway Jr. also contributed 13 points off the bench as a third-quarter flourish from the Mavericks proved enough to lead them to a 108-106 victory.