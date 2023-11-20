Watch: Mavericks release hilarious 'Body by Luka' commercial featuring Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Dallas stars

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks seem to have a great vibe around this year's team. It will be critical to their hopes of making a solid comeback after miserably missing the playoffs last year. Doncic and the Mavericks are 9-4, ranked second in the Western Conference standings.

Their camaraderie deserves credit for their success thus far. Fans oddly got a glimpse of it during Sunday's game between the Mavericks and Sacramento Kings. During a timeout, the Mavericks rolled out a comical 'Body by Luka' commercial featuring notable players like Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Grant Williams and others. Here's the clip:

"Some say I'm in the best shape ever. They're right, thanks to Body By Luka," Doncic says in the commercial.

For readers wondering what 'Body By Luka' is, it's not any official brand that the Slovenian guard is associated with. By the looks of it, the ad seems like a parody created to keep fans engaged in between games. The engagement seems to have worked as Mavericks' Twitter has been talking about the unexpected commercial being promoted on the American Airlines Center's big screen.

Luka Doncic and Mavericks hoping to avoid consecutive losses

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are battling against the Sacramento Kings on the second night of a back-to-back. They endured a 132-125 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. The Mavericks are back home but haven't maximized on that, trailing the Kings by three nearing the fourth quarter.

Doncic and Kyrie Irving are firing on all cylinders, combining for 43 points thus far. However, the former has been inefficient, having made only 5-of-14 shots. He does have eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals, though.

The Mavericks will drop two games in a row for the first time this season if they lose against the Kings. A win, meanwhile, extends their advantage over the third-placed Denver Nuggets in the West standings.

It's going to be a tightly contested conference this time. Every win will be crucial. Luka Doncic will hope to find some efficiency down the stretch and help his team get back to winning ways.