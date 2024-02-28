WATCH: Max Strus hits game-winner from way beyond half court in epic Mavericks-Cavaliers clash

Max Strus and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Dallas Mavericks 121-119 in their rematch with an unbelievable sequence that almost had them from losing before Strus hit a 3-pointer from beyond the half court.

The Cavaliers had a 3-point lead after Donovan Mitchell hit a 3-pointer off the glass, forcing the Mavericks to call a timeout. From that point on, the Mavericks scored with a Kyrie Irving floater to get the game to 117-118.

The Mavericks forced the Cavaliers to take their last time out after Darius Garland almost lost the ball with Josh Green's gallant effort for a jump ball. In their last timeout, the Cavs turned the ball over after a poor inbound pass from Evan Mobley.

The Mavericks used their timeout to advance the ball to the Cavs half-court. Luka Doncic made an incredible bounce pass to get an easy dunk to give the Mavericks 119-118 lead with under 2 seconds left.

Strus quickly inbounded the ball to Mobley and got the ball back with full steam ahead with a single dribble with a shot contest from Doncic 15 feet inside the half-court, almost near the Cavs' 3-point line. Strus hoisted a shot that hit nothing but the net, finishing the game with a buzzer-beater 121-119.

Cleveland Cavaliers sweep Dallas Mavericks in season series with Max Strus' game-winner and 21 points

Strus ignited in the fourth quarter, netting 15 of his total 21 points, highlighted by sinking four three-pointers in a span of just over a minute, bringing the Cavs to within a single point toward the end of the period.

Strus, acquired in the offseason through a sign-and-trade deal, scored 21 points on 7-for-12 shooting, all of his baskets made from beyond the three-point arc. Notably, his first six three-pointers were from considerably closer range than his seventh.

The Cavaliers won back-to-back games following two disappointing losses following the All-Star break. They swept their season series with the Dallas Mavericks after beating them on Tuesday and earlier on Dec. 27 without Mitchell.