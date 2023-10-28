Watch: Michael Jordan shows love to 'Jordan Brand' star athlete Jayson Tatum at Paris event

Michael Jordan and Jayson Tatum got to spend time together during a Jordan Brand event held in Paris, France. The video shared on the brand's social media pages shows Jordan playfully embracing Tatum at one moment. The event also featured other NBA players allied with the Jordan brand.

Tatum signed with Jordan Brand back in July 2019. He released his debut shoe with the brand in April 2023, the Jordan Tatum 1. Other NBA players in the Jordan family include Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic and Russell Westbrook. Zion and Luka were also present at the event and can be seen in sections of the video.

Jayson Tatum among the front-runners to win the regular season MVP award

The last time the Boston Celtics had an NBA MVP winner was in 1985-1986 when Larry Bird won the award. Bird would go on to finish third in 1986-87 and second place in the 1987-88 voting.

The next time a Boston player would finish in the top three was in 2007-2008 when Kevin Garnett placed third.

Jayson Tatum is among the players expected to be in the MVP conversation this season. He has been in the running since 2022 when he finished sixth and also last season when he ended up fourth.

In addition, Tatum was selected to the All-NBA first team in the last two seasons. He also averaged 30.1 ppg with 8.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists last season.

ESPN NBA experts Zach Lowe and Kevin Pelton recently shared their favorites for the MVP award on the Lowe Post podcast, and unsurprisingly both had Tatum as their front-runner.

"My pick is Jayson Tatum. I think it's going to be a two-man race, well, not a two-man race because all these guys are going to be in it, but it comes down to Tatum and Jokic," Zach Lowe said.

If the Celtics end up as the top seed in the league or the Eastern Conference and Jayson Tatum continues putting up the same numbers he did last season, there is no reason why he shouldn't be a strong favorite to win the MVP award.