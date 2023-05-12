Watch- Michael Porter Jr. finishes an insane layup over two Phoenix Suns defenders

Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets roared to a blistering start against the shorthanded Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of their second-round series. Denver was up 73-47 before "MPJ" added to Phoenix's misery with this acrobatic shot.

"MPJ" had a solid first half finishing with eight points and three rebounds in 16 minutes. The athletic forward didn't need to score a ton of points as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope took care of the buckets.

Jokic, Murray and "KCP" combined for 59 points on a sizzling 22-29 shooting. "The Joker" was particularly deadly as he hit 10-12 shots.

Michael Porter Jr. also had a hand in limiting Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant. KD had eight points, making just 2-11 of his shots in the first 24 minutes of the game.

Michael Porter Jr. will be ready with whoever his team will face in the Western Conference Finals

The Denver Nuggets had an 81-51 advantage entering the third quarter. Unless they suffer a colossal breakdown, they should be in the Western Conference Finals.

Michael Porter Jr. and the Nuggets will face the winner of the series between the LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors. Los Angeles holds a 3-2 lead in that other semifinal round.

