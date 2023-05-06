Watch - Michael Porter Jr. throws down a nasty poster on Kevin Durant in Game 3

Michael Porter Jr. is having a terrific Game 3 for the Denver Nuggets against the Phoenix Suns. He has been their deadliest threat from behind the arc, hitting 6-10 trifectas.

Porter Jr. though, is also known for his aerial ability. He came up with a highlight reel in the fourth quarter against no less than Kevin Durant.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral MICHAEL PORTER JR POSTER ON KD. 🤯🤯



MPJ and Nikola Jokic played a nifty pick-and-roll game on top of the key. Jokic's sleek pass that went past Devin Booker gave the athletic forward momentum and space to throw down a tomahawk dunk.

The slam cut the Phoenix Suns' lead 112-106 with 2:05 remaining in the game.

Michael Porter Jr. has been solid for the Denver Nuggets in the postseason

Michael Porter Jr. has been reminding people why the Denver Nuggets signed him to a huge deal despite his injuries. He was a key contributor to the team's regular-season success, helping his team own the best record in the Western Conference.

The playoffs have been no different so far. Against the Phoenix Suns in Game 3, he played 37 minutes and finished with 21 points, 12 rebounds and one block.

