WATCH: Mikal Bridges drains insane 62-footer buzzer-beater against Knicks

Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets faced off with the New York Knicks on Saturday in a highly anticipated inter-conference matchup. The quote unquote "Battle for New York" has produced a number of epic matchups in the past, with this weekend's game being no different. As the two teams prepared to go to the half, Mikal Bridges knocked down an epic 62-foot buzzer beater.

With time winding down on the clock, Bridges received an inbound pass in the backcourt, heaving up a 62-foot prayer with one second left on the clock. In addition to managing to get the shot off in time, Bridges drained it, giving the Nets a lead over the Knicks.

The shot was a big one for the Nets, who have been struggling to string together wins this season. With the postseason in sight, the team sits outside of play-in contention with a 26-44 record that's seen them lose five straight games.

With 4.5 games separating the eleventh place Nets and the tenth-place Hawks, the team's postseason hopes seem to be gone with the wind. Despite that, Bridges' buzzer beater heading into the half provided a major momentum booster for the club. Check out the footage of the insane shot below.

Looking at the Knicks and Nets' games so far this season on the heels of Mikal Bridges' show-stopping shot

This season has seen the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets square off twice already, with Saturday's game being the third meeting between the teams this season.

The two teams will then also compete once more before making the jump to the postseason, with an April 12th meeting at the Madison Square Garden. The first meeting between the two teams took place on December 20th, with the Knicks picking up a 121-102 win over the Nets in Brooklyn.

The two teams then met on January 23rd, where the Knicks extended their record over the Nets to 2-0 on the season with a 108-103 win. The team has struggled to build momentum in a stacked Eastern Conference this season, and the games against the Knicks have been no different.

Saturday's meeting between the two teams appears to be more of the same, with the Knicks taking a commanding lead in the fourth quarter. Despite Mikal Bridges' big shot heading into the half, the Knicks outscored them by four in the third.

In the fourth quarter, the Knicks them came out strong, taking a commanding lead over Mikal Bridges and the Nets en route to a big win. With the team sitting in the top half of the East, they seem poised to secure a playoff spot rather than fall into play-in contention.

For Mikal Bridges and the Nets, this offseason will see them look to improve their roster for the 2024-25 season.