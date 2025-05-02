Watch: Mike Breen brings out iconic "Bang! Bang!" call after Jalen Brunson's game-winner

Game 6 of the New York Knicks-Detroit Pistons first-round series on Thursday went down to the wire. Jalen Brunson sealed the win, and eventually the series, with a clutch 3-pointer.

Thanks to Brunson’s game-winning shot, viewers around the world were blessed with Mike Breen’s iconic “double bang” call.

“Bang! Bang! Jalen Brunson hits the three with 4.3 remaining,” Breen exclaimed.

Here's the video:

The game was tied at 113 apiece with less than 10 seconds remaining when Brunson advanced the ball to the frontcourt. Using his shifty handles, the guard created enough separation from Ausar Thompson to knock down a wide-open long-range shot.

Malik Beasley had an open look at the basket but fumbled the pass from Cade Cunningham. As a result, the Pistons were unable to get the potential game-tying shot off in the next play, eventually suffering a 116-113 loss.

Jalen Brunson receives compliments from teammates

Jalen Brunson received compliments from the basketball community for his game-winning performance. His teammates were also in awe, hyping him for leading the New York Knicks to a 4-2 series victory.

As he often does, Josh Hart lauded Brunson on X shortly after the contest concluded.

“JALEN BRUNSON,” Hart wrote, adding a series of emojis.

Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby chimed in, expressing their confidence in Brunson’s ability to deliver in the clutch.

“The high-pressure situations happen that doesn't faze him. He's even killed throughout the whole night… I Just thought was just hopefully get some separation and once he got separation then, you know, it was curtains,” Bridges said in the postgame press conference.

“I thought it was going in the whole time,” Anunoby said in the locker room interview.

Brunson recorded his best performance of the series on Thursday. The 28-year-old guard finished the night with 40 points, seven assists and four rebounds, shooting 45.5%.

He concluded the series leading the playoffs in points, fourth-quarter points and most 30-point games. Averaging 31.5 points, 8.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game, the former Villanova Wildcat led the Knicks to their third straight Eastern Conference semifinals appearance.

New York now faces division rivals Boston Celtics in their second-round matchup, with the opening game of the series tipping off on Sunday.

