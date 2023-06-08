Watch- Mike Malone got jokes as he rips the Heat for having a bad press room after Game 3 victory in the NBA Finals

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone might go viral again these playoffs after openly criticizing the Miami Heat's press room. Malone was attending his media session, and a lot of disturbance and noise reached the press room.

It was probably coming from the Nuggets players themselves, who had just scripted a 109-94 blowout win in Game 3, restoring their homecourt advantage this series. Regardless of who it was, Malone didn't seem amused and took an open shot at the Heat's press room, saying:

"What a bad pressroom, by the way."

It's unclear what ticked Malone. However, it sure did the round on social media again for another bold remark. Malone has been in the news ever since his passionate rants began about the Nuggets' lack of media coverage, despite their stellar run this year.

It started after the conference finals series against the LA Lakers.

"Let’s be honest, that was the national narrative was hey, the Lakers are fine," said Malone. "They’re down 1-0, but they figured something out. No one talked about Nikola just had a historic performance. He’s got 13 triple-doubles now, third all time. What he’s doing is just incredible.

"But the narrative wasn’t about the Nuggets, the narrative wasn’t about Nikola. The narrative was about the Lakers and their adjustments. You put that in your pipe, you smoke it and you come back, and you know what, we’re going to go up 2-0.”

Since then, every time the Denver Nuggets haven't trended on social media or are being talked about on TV, memes surrounding Michael Malone have taken center stage. Fans ruthlessly mock him for his passionate rant about the lack of attention the Nuggets get from all over.

Michael Malone's Nuggets bounce back strong against Heat in Game 3

The Denver Nuggets gave up homecourt in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, losing the contest 111-108. They gave up a 15-point lead in that game, suffering a massive fourth-quarter collapse, getting outscored 36-25.

However, the Nuggets have swayed the momentum in their favor again after scripting a 109-94 Game 3 win over the Heat on the road. Denver restored homecourt advantage this series behind a historic performance from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Both stars went off for 30-point triple-doubles. The former bagged 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, while the latter tallied 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

It was a close contest until the first quarter, with both teams tied 24-24. The Nuggets kept stretching their advantage from that point and never looked back, taking a 21-point lead at one stage.

The Heat had no answer for Jokic and Murray's two-man game, something they managed to limit in Game 2. The Nuggets took advantage of Miami's lack of size by dominating the paint. They only attempted 18 shots from beyond the arc, with the other 62 attempts coming from inside. Denver outscored Miami 60-34 in the paint in Game 3.

