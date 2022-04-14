Watch: Miles Bridges ends up hitting a young female fan with his mouth guard inadvertently after getting ejected during Hornets vs Hawks

Miles Bridges was ejected during the Charlotte Hornets' 132-103 blowout play-in game loss to the Atlanta Hawks. While walking back to the locker room, the 24-year-old got heated at a fan who seemed to mock him for the ejection. In the heat of the moment, Bridges threw his mouth guard which ended up hitting a young fan seated next to the heckler.

At the point of his ejection, the Hornets were down by 31 points with six minutes left to play. The Hawks were dominant from the tip-off and this naturally didn't sit well with the youngster who confronted the referee for a foul call. However, his protest only made things worse as he was thrown out of the game, leaving the Hornets in more misery.

Charlotte's loss meant that their pursuit for a place in the playoffs would remain unfulfilled again this season. Post the game, Miles Bridges sent out a tweet expressing his concern towards the young fan who he threw the mouth guard. His tweet read as:

"Somebody get me in contact with the young lady. That’s unacceptable."

His reaction to the heckling fan was clearly him venting out his feeling of disappointment after failing to win this crucial play-in game. However, him realizing his mistake and sending out a tweet is also a great gesture and speaks volumes about his personality.

How good was Miles Bridges this season?

Miles Bridges had a career year during the 2021-22 campaign. He averaged 20.2 PPG and 7.0 RPG while shooting 49.1 % from the field. His scoring and rebounding numbers are the most that he has ever averaged in his four-year NBA career.

LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges played some great basketball and it looked like the Hornets were all set to take the league by storm. Bridges particularly elevated his game by working a lot on his shooting ability and came back into the 2021-22 season as a lethal scorer.

He earned a lot of appreciation from NBA experts for all the developments that he has made to his game. Bridges' rise from just being an extraordinary dunker to a lethal scorer has been great to watch. However, he has a lot more to achieve and if he keeps putting in more work, the Hornets forward will soon be an All-Star player.

Despite the Hornets' failure to make the playoffs this season, the team has shown signs of a great future. They have stars like Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball teamed up with the likes of Terry Rozier and Gordan Hayward.

However, they do lack a star veteran who can bring in some playoff experience as the team has failed to make it out of the play-ins for the second year running.

Reports have linked Russell Westbrook to the team and although nothing has been confirmed as of now, there is no doubt that a former MVP like Westbrook could bring in some experience and a different skill set, which would be helpful for a team like Charlotte.

