Watch: Milwaukee Bucks fan sends Fiserv Forum into rapture with endearing marriage proposal mid-game

The San Antonio Spurs versus Milwaukee Bucks game got a boost of excitement minutes before the end of the first half. Tuesday night’s head-to-head disappointed many after the Spurs ruled out rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama due to a sore right ankle. The crowd at Fiserv Forum highly anticipated Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first matchup against the highly-touted Frenchman.

Without Wembanyama, the Bucks started hot, building a 44-26 advantage after the first 12 minutes of the game. The Spurs, though, refused to wilt and battled back in the second period. A surprise event gave fans a little break from the heated action between the two teams.

The arena erupted in cheers when this happened on the court:

Austin Wilson is a longtime Bucks fan. He wanted to do something special in front of a hyped-up Fiserv Forum crowd. Only a few in the arena knew he was going to propose to his girlfriend. The woman didn’t even have to answer. With the way she reacted once Wilson got down to his knees, everyone knew she would agree to become his wife.

Damian Lillard sustains his sizzling stretch for Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard had back-to-back 30-point games in the Milwaukee Bucks’ last two games against the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets. “Dame Time” isn’t slowing down a bit as the Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs.

After the first half, the former Portland Trail Blazers superstar had already tallied 24 points on 8-of-11 shooting, including 4-of-6 from deep. Behind Lillard, the Bucks took a 72-59 lead heading into the halftime break.

Damian Lillard has taken a backseat on offense to Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is averaging 25.8 points per game, which is nearly seven below what he put up last season. On some nights, though, he could really get it going. Even the two-time MVP has to give way when Lillard has been hitting on all cylinders.

In his last two games, Damian Lillard is averaging 36.0 points, 8.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds. He is hitting 54.0%, including 53.0% from deep. The Milwaukee Bucks love what they’re seeing from the way Lillard and Antetokounmpo have taken turns carrying the team.

The Bucks are one of the heavy favorites to win the NBA championship. They have shown glimpses of how potent they can be. Lillard and Antetokounmpo are playing complementary basketball. Many will be excited to see if they can keep this up once the playoffs start.