Watch: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a 'dad' joke in a post-game press conference, leaves reporters in splits 

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo never shies away from sharing dad jokes during a media availability session.

He happened to be in the mood to narrate one following the Bucks' impressive 126-114 win over Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. The two-time NBA MVP reposted the video of the hilarious segment on his Twitter account as well, captioning it:

"I got a joke"

Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34 I got a joke 🤣🤣🤣 I got a joke 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/4cPxMi14IM

"When the cows go out where do they go? Anybody know? To the moooooovies," joked Giannis Antetokounmpo during the interaction with the press.

Antetokounmpo's joke had him and several reporters in splits, even though it wasn't the funniest of one-liners he had up his sleeve. Giannis acknowledged that, mentioning:

"It was bad, my bad, my bad, thank you guys."

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one among many players who have the balance of being aggressive and light-hearted personalities on and off the court, respectively. The "Greek Freak" always seems to enjoy talking to reporters and made sure they had some fun takeaways from their latest interaction with him this time around.

Giannis Antetokounmpo strengthens MVP case with yet another solid performance for Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks' Antetokounmpo in action during a game

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season for the Milwaukee Bucks and is in the running to win the MVP award for the third time in his career. The 27-year-old is averaging 28.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.1 assists per game thus far, to go along with 1.5 blocks per contest.

Giannis recorded his 24th double-double of the season on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies. He bagged 33 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to lead the Bucks to their 28th win of the campaign.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks #NBAAllStar



33 PTS | 15 REB | 7 AST | 1 BLK | 2 STL A force on the court. @Giannis_An34 33 PTS | 15 REB | 7 AST | 1 BLK | 2 STL A force on the court. @Giannis_An34 #NBAAllStar 33 PTS | 15 REB | 7 AST | 1 BLK | 2 STL https://t.co/E6wCSL5HWq

Antetokounmpo's phenomenal run so far sees him sit atop the NBA's MVP ladder race. Competitor Kevin Durant is expected to miss at least a month due to an MCL sprain injury, while Steph Curry has struggled for form recently.

This means the Greek has a great chance to strengthen his case for the MVP award in the coming weeks. However, he will face tough competition from fellow bigs Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid, who have been in scintillating form as well.

Interestingly, Antetokounmpo also finds himself at #1 in the Defensive Player of the Year ladder race as per NBA.com. Incidentally, he achieved the feat of winning both MVP and DPOY in the same season just a year and a half ago during the 2019-20 campaign. It certainly won't be surprising to see Giannis achieving these accolades once again.

