Watch: Myles Turner and Donte DiVincenzo nearly ignite brawl between Pacers-Knicks amid heated Game 5

Tempers flared at an all-time high between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers in Game 5, with Myles Turner and Donte DiVincenzo getting into it. The incident between Turner and DiVincenzo happened late in the third quarter, as the latter tried fighting through the former's screen.

The two got into a shoving contest, as Turner charged towards him. They almost ignited a brawl as players from both sides got into it, but the refs intervened in time to stop the situation from escalating.

Here's a video of the incident:

The Knicks were up 22 at that point after the Pacers started the third quarter by trimming the deficit to only seven points. The frustrations seemed to boil over for Turner and Indiana because of the lopsided battle and the questionable officiating throughout the contest.

Isaiah Jackson and Isaiah Hartenstein also got into it in the first after before Turner and DiVincenzo's altercation.