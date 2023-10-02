Watch: Myles Turner flexes his insane LEGO collection with rare working Nintendo & memorable NBA poster slam

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA, but basketball is not his only talent. The Pacers star posted a video of his amazing Lego collection on X, including a rare working Nintendo and a memorable NBA slam poster.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Myles Turner said he got into building Lego sets when he was growing up. His parents did not allow him to play video games until he cleared college so he had to get a hobby. The 27-year-old is known for his impressive Lego sets.

"My LEGO Group Brick Collection so far! I’ve been getting multiple requests for a look into what I’ve been working on this offseason! I appreciate y’all’s Interest. Comment what set/build I should work on this season to add to my flock." Myles Turner said in the post.

In the interview with Sports Illustrated Turner explained his thoughts on picking up the hobby:

"If I'm not doing anything, let me put this thing together. And then the Death Star led to the Millennium Falcon, Millenium Falcon led to Star Destroyers. I went by Toys 'R' Us, and legit went on a spree and bought a whole bunch."

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers aiming to make it to the playoffs next season

Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers are looking to make a mark in the upcoming season. The Pacers have not made the playoffs since 2020, and they have not won a game in the postseason since 2018. Indiana's number one priority is to see the postseason again.

Indiana was initially aiming to slowly build their team over a few years. That quickly changed when guard Tyrese Haliburton and Turner started having stellar performances in games, albeit inconsistent ones.

In the 2022-23 season, the Pacers were putting on a show. As of December 1 2022, they were ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference. When the NBA season hit the halfway mark, Indiana had an impressive 23-18 record.

The Pacers were a playoff team in many people's eyes until Haliburton suffered an injury in January. Haliburton battled knee, elbow and ankle issues for the remainder of the campaign, leading to a string of losses and they were never able to replicate their earlier form. They finished 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 35-47 record.

While their season was not a total failure, Indiana will be aiming to accomplish more. Myles Turner is regarded as one of the best young centers in the league. He will play an important role in the Pacer's push for a playoff appearance.