WATCH: Natalia Bryant directed Lakers hype video features Shohei Ohtani and Brenda Song in iconic purple and gold

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, was the creative director of the recent LA Lakers hype video. It featured some of the most prominent figures in L.A., including baseball star Shohei Ohtani and Hollywood star Brenda Song. She even paid tribute to her father, with the help of Lakers star Luka Doncic.The recent USC graduate spent time making a perfect video for the team that served as his father's home for 20 years. The video was titled &quot;Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Always&quot; and showcased the pride that the fans have for the Lakers. Less than 10 seconds into the video, Song was already featured, cheering for the franchise. The star of the hit Disney sitcom &quot;The Suite Life of Zack &amp; Cody&quot; is a known superfan of the team, which she displayed well in the film. The next star was Ohtani of the LA Dodgers, who was wearing a Lakers hat and winked at the camera before swinging the bat.It was followed by highlights of the Lakers, featuring the Slovenian sensation and LeBron James. The clips were grabbed from last season. Jeff Hamilton, the famed Moroccan celebrity fashion designer, was also in the film. He wore his famous graphic embroidered leather jacket. Natalia Bryant didn't forget to pay tribute to her father by having Doncic throw a towel in a bin and yell &quot;Kobe!&quot;Lakers legend Magic Johnson also made an appearance in the video. He held up the Larry O'Brien trophy and said, &quot;It's Showtime, baby!&quot;Although it lasted only a minute, Bryant was able to excite the fans with her video. She paid tribute to the legends, showed appreciation to the current stars and did not forget the people supporting the franchise.Natalia Bryant thanked the Lakers for the chance to work on their hype videoNatalia Bryant had fun working on the video for the Lakers. It allowed her to show what she can do behind the camera and express her art. On Instagram, the daughter of the five-time NBA champion showed love to the organization and said that she was honored to be a part of the project.&quot;Such an honor to be apart of this project! Thank you @lakers for having me join as creative director💛lakers family forever,&quot; Bryant posted. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer mother, Vanessa Bryant, was proud of what she was able to do with the film. She left an encouraging comment on her post on social media.&quot;Awe, Nani! Congratulations mama! 😘❤️&quot; Vanessa commented.Vanessa Bryant comments on Natalia Bryant's post on InstagramNatalia's cinematic career could be off to a fantastic start. After all, she graduated cum laude with a degree in film, according to People.com.