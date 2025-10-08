  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Kobe Bryant
  • WATCH: Natalia Bryant directed Lakers hype video features Shohei Ohtani and Brenda Song in iconic purple and gold

WATCH: Natalia Bryant directed Lakers hype video features Shohei Ohtani and Brenda Song in iconic purple and gold

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 08, 2025 23:26 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn
Watch Natalia Bryant's project with the LA Lakers (Image Source: IMAGN)

Natalia Bryant, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant, was the creative director of the recent LA Lakers hype video. It featured some of the most prominent figures in L.A., including baseball star Shohei Ohtani and Hollywood star Brenda Song. She even paid tribute to her father, with the help of Lakers star Luka Doncic.

Ad

The recent USC graduate spent time making a perfect video for the team that served as his father's home for 20 years. The video was titled "Forever Iconic: Purple and Gold Always" and showcased the pride that the fans have for the Lakers.

Less than 10 seconds into the video, Song was already featured, cheering for the franchise. The star of the hit Disney sitcom "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" is a known superfan of the team, which she displayed well in the film. The next star was Ohtani of the LA Dodgers, who was wearing a Lakers hat and winked at the camera before swinging the bat.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It was followed by highlights of the Lakers, featuring the Slovenian sensation and LeBron James. The clips were grabbed from last season. Jeff Hamilton, the famed Moroccan celebrity fashion designer, was also in the film. He wore his famous graphic embroidered leather jacket.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Natalia Bryant didn't forget to pay tribute to her father by having Doncic throw a towel in a bin and yell "Kobe!"

youtube-cover
Ad

Lakers legend Magic Johnson also made an appearance in the video. He held up the Larry O'Brien trophy and said, "It's Showtime, baby!"

Although it lasted only a minute, Bryant was able to excite the fans with her video. She paid tribute to the legends, showed appreciation to the current stars and did not forget the people supporting the franchise.

Natalia Bryant thanked the Lakers for the chance to work on their hype video

Natalia Bryant had fun working on the video for the Lakers. It allowed her to show what she can do behind the camera and express her art. On Instagram, the daughter of the five-time NBA champion showed love to the organization and said that she was honored to be a part of the project.

Ad
"Such an honor to be apart of this project! Thank you @lakers for having me join as creative director💛lakers family forever," Bryant posted.
Ad

Her mother, Vanessa Bryant, was proud of what she was able to do with the film. She left an encouraging comment on her post on social media.

"Awe, Nani! Congratulations mama! 😘❤️" Vanessa commented.
Vanessa Bryant comments on Natalia Bryant&#039;s post on Instagram
Vanessa Bryant comments on Natalia Bryant's post on Instagram

Natalia's cinematic career could be off to a fantastic start. After all, she graduated cum laude with a degree in film, according to People.com.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications