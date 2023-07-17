Watch- Nate Hinton nearly meets God after Ed Croswell lands on his n**s in Jazz vs Rockets NBA Summer League game

The NBA Summer League has had plenty of highlights. There have been displays of athleticism, speed, shooting and basketball smarts.

The semifinals between the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets had a somewhat bizarre high point, though (via NBACentral):

Ed Croswell, after dunking and holding on to the rim for seconds, landed on Rockets guard Nate Hinton’s crown jewels. Croswell was charged with a flagrant foul 1 after this strange incident.

Croswell, an undrafted rookie out of Providence, played nine minutes and contributed two points. That dunk was the only basket he made in the entire game and hilariously cost him a flagrant foul.

Utah’s big man has hardly played in the NBA Summer League. He is averaging 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per game.

Hinton, on the other hand, was superb for the Houston Rockets' summer league team. He saw action for 32 minutes and finished with a game-high 27 points, five rebounds, five steals and three assists.

NBA @NBA @cavs



Cam Whitmore: 25 PTS, 4 AST, 2 BLK

Micah Potter: 20 PTS, 12 REB

Colbey Ross: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST



Nate Hinton's excellent two-way effort helps the @HoustonRockets secure a spot in the #NBA2KSummerLeague championship game!

Cam Whitmore: 25 PTS, 4 AST, 2 BLK

Micah Potter: 20 PTS, 12 REB

Colbey Ross: 20 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST

In five NBA Summer League games, Nate Hinton is averaging 10.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.0 assists. There are rumors that the Rockets could offer him a two-way contract based on his performance.

The Houston Rockets remain unbeaten in the NBA Summer League

The Houston Rockets were 4-0 heading into their playoff matchup against the Utah Jazz. Even without Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, the Rockets rolled to another win to remain perfect.

The Jazz didn’t have rookie Keyonte George who is dealing with an ankle sprain, which only helped the Rockets’ cause.

The first 10 minutes of the game ended 19-19. It was only in the second quarter when the Rockets broke the game open. Houston's 30-18 advantage was all it took for them to seize control of the game.

The Jazz tried to rally back in the second half but the Rockets just wouldn't let the game slip away. Nate Hinton, Cam Whitmore and Trevor Hudgins were too much for Utah to overcome.

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs



Tune-in to the championship game TOMORROW at 9PM ET on ESPN!



FINALS BOUNDDD.

The Houston Rockets will next face the also unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers, who won the other semifinal match against the Brooklyn Nets in overtime.

