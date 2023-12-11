WATCH: NBA Fan claims LeBron James was “packing a bowl” during NBA cup celebration

The LA Lakers, led by LeBron James, just created history by being the first-ever winners of the NBA Cup by storming through their competition in the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The Lakers went undefeated in the group stage, going 4-0 before advancing to the knockout stages.

In the quarterfinal, they faced the Phoenix Suns, who proved to be their toughest challenge as they kept the game close to the final buzzer (106-103). Next, they faced the Pelicans in the semifinals, whom they defeated dominantly to advance to the finals (133-89).

In the finals, they faced the up-and-coming Indiana Pacers, who didn't pose much of a challenge (123-109). The celebration that followed looked almost like the kind that a team would have in June, with a trophy being awarded at the center of the court.

Throughout the celebration, one eagle-eyed fan noticed something that LeBron James did with the trophy. Watch what LeBron did that caught the attention of this observant fan:

Others were quick to point out the meaning behind the gesture made by the 38-year-old superstar, with one fan claiming it was to "pack a bowl."

For additional context, to pack a bowl means to fill up the bowl of a bong with weed.

LeBron James dominated in the In-Season Tournament

A huge deal has been made with the fact that LeBron is now in his 21st season in the league and that he is turning 39 at the end of this year. However, it isn't because of his age or the minutes he's logged that fans and the media are talking about it. It's the fact that even at his age, he continues to play at an elite level, which is a rare sight for NBA veterans.

Fans who want to see evidence of his continuous elite level of play need only look at what he did during the In-Season Tournament. In the Group Stage, he scored over 30 points twice, once against the Phoenix Suns (38 points) and against the Portland Trail Blazers (35 points).

Then, in the quarterfinal, he dropped a double-double with 31 points and 11 rebounds to help his team hold off Kevin Durant and company. When they routed the Pelicans in the next round, he put up 30 points and had 8 assists. Lastly, in the finals, he had another double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

LeBron James has put a lot of effort into remaining in peak physical condition in his advanced age, and fans are waiting to see if he can sustain this same level of dominance as the season rolls along.