Watch: NBA referees Scott Foster and Ed Malloy hilariously try to figure out who rapper Jack Harlow is during Bucks vs Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks blew past the Boston Celtics 101-89 in Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals at TD Garden on Sunday. The build-up to the game produced a hilarious moment between the officials before tip-off. Referees Scott Foster and Ed Malloy got themselves into a fix as they tried to figure out who Jack Harlow was:

"Who's Jack Harlow?"

Review: Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks, Game 1, NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals

NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals Game 1

The Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Boston Celtics on both the defensive and the offensive end of the floor today. They held the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to 32.2% from the field. The Bucks put up a convincing display of dominance against the Celtics, aptly represented by a highlight dunk put up by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

House of Highlights @HoHighlights 🤔 Giannis the BEST NBA player right now? Giannis the BEST NBA player right now? 👀🤔 https://t.co/aBcprhgr4g

In Khris Middleton's absence, the Bucks performed better than what they could've hoped for. Giannis Antetokounmpo had himself a career-night and posted his second triple-double in the playoffs (24/13/12). Jrue Holiday chipped in with 25 points and nine rebounds and Bobby Portis Jr. added 15 points and 11 rebounds to the tally.

The Boston Celtics defense fell apart against the Bucks today, and a glaring weakness was put on display. The sustainability of their physical play is incredibly low, and when you're going up against players of size, strength and skill, you will eventually get touched up frequently. The reigning defensive player of the year, Marcus Smart, went out with a shoulder injury and Robert Williams III took a foot to his groin by Giannis.

By the end of the third quarter, the Celtics were looking down and out even though they managed to get Giannis in foul trouble and out for the good part of the third quarter. The minute the Bucks played without Giannis was where the Celtics could've taken control, but failed to do so. Brook Lopez played some incredible defense, blocked a Tatum shot, grabbed offensive rebounds and scored in the paint.

Day after day, Giannis Antetokounmpo is making his case for the best player in the NBA. Despite poor shooting, Giannis created enough open shots for Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton to take, which pushed the Bucks past the Celtics. The Greek Freak is not only a dominant scorer on the inside, but the constant double-teams put on him create enough space on the floor to get open lanes and open threes.

