Watch: NBA superstars imitate Steph Curry-inspired long-range bucket before golfing

Just recently, a few NBA stars, including Steph Curry, competed in a golf tournament in the Lake Tahoe golf course.

Considering how the organizers knew basketball stars were competing, they wittingly put up a basketball rim on the sidelines in honor of the players. The court was mainly there for some fans to enjoy shooting some hoops, but the basketball stars couldn't resist.

While on their way to the next hole, fans wanted the NBA stars to shoot from Steph Curry's range. Current basketball stars Zach LaVine and Kyle Lowry knocked down a couple of long-distance shots.

Even basketball legend Ray Allen got into the mix but wasn't able to hit a shot from way downtown. Kind of ironic considering how Allen is one of the greatest shooters of all time.

Here's the video:

(via majorfilms215/TT)



(via majorfilms215/TT) Kyle Lowry, Ray Allen, and Zach LaVine got some shots up before golfing(via majorfilms215/TT)

Steph Curry hits a hole-in-one

2023 American Century Championship - Day Two

Like numerous NBA superstars who came before him, Steph Curry enjoys playing golf in his free time when he's not on the basketball court. What sets his hobby apart is his exceptional skill level, which allows him to compete at a professional level.

Curry has proven time and again that he belongs in the world of golf. His talent was on full display during the American Century Championship, where he made his 11th appearance.

The highlight of the tournament came when Curry astounded everyone by sinking a remarkable hole-in-one.

Steph Curry does not miss

During a discussion with Daniel Mano in 2017, Steph Curry openly expressed his desire to pursue a professional golf career once his NBA journey comes to an end.

However, he acknowledged that transitioning to the PGA is a challenging endeavor that requires dedicated effort. Like basketball, Curry understands that refining his golf skills will be crucial before he can compete at the highest level.

It seems that the Golden State Warriors star is actively working towards that goal, as evidenced by his participation in various golf leagues outside of the NBA.

His performances have demonstrated immense potential, leading many of his fans to believe that he has the ability to become a professional golfer in the future.

