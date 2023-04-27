Watch: New angle of Anthony Edwards' post-game incident gives more clarity on assault controversy

Anthony Edwards has been cited for third-degree assault after he reportedly swung a chair in the direction of a security guard and another employee following the Minnesota Timberwolves' Game 5 loss to the Denver Nuggets. The former no.1 overall draft pick missed the game-tying buzzer at the three-point line that may have saved their season.

Edwards rushed back to the locker room after the final play and happened to swing a chair in frustration that apparently hit a female security guard and another arena employee. Multiple videos from various angles have emerged of late regarding the incident.

The original incident was recorded live by in-game cameras, but there wasn't conclusive evidence that someone got hit. However, more footage has since gone viral that has come from a fan's angle who was seated near the tunnel area.

Here's the clip:

Another angle of Anthony Edwards' postgame incident



Another angle of Anthony Edwards’ postgame incident https://t.co/9ZENsEMzzx

The angle suggests that a security guard got hit, but it didn't seem like an intentional move from Anthony Edwards. The Timberwolves All-Star guard looked frustrated after the loss, leading to him throwing a foldable chair. The video also seems to show Edwards not noticing anyone near him as he swung the chair.

The report states that two employees were injured due to the incident, but the video above shows only one security personnel seemingly getting hit by the chair. Fortunately, Denver Police said neither victim endured severe injuries. However, they both reportedly filed charges.

According to a report via The Star Tribune, Edwards will appear in a Denver court on June 9th. If convicted, he could face up to 18 months in prison and a fine of up to $1000.

Minnesota Timberwolves release statement regarding Anthony Edwards' situation

The Minnesota Timberwolves addressed Anthony Edwards' situation after the end of their 112-109 Game 5 loss against the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena.

Here's what their statement read:

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment.”

Edwards' season-ending loss went from bad to worse in no time. The All-Star forward had a stellar year and a solid playoff run as the Minnesota Timberwolves' most reliable player. He averaged 31.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game, shooting on 48/35/84 splits.

However, a missed game-tying opportunity at the buzzer to save their season and the controversy surrounding his actions after the game has overshadowed the good side of his year.

