Watch: NFL's Puka Nacua finds entertainment in watching LeBron James highlights while girlfriend shops

While he might be an NFL wide receiver, Puka Nacua is a fan of all sports. Footage recently surfaced of how he keeps himself occupied when he's out running errands with his girlfriend.

Earlier this week, Nacua's girlfriend posted a Tik Tok that has since gone viral. In the video, she details what she does to have a successful shopping trip. Puka Nacua is then spotted sitting watching videos on his phone while his girlfriend shops. When she pans to his phone, he is watching highlights of LA Lakers star LeBron James.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nacua and LeBron now have something in common, as they both suit up for professional franchises in LA. The 6-foot-2 wide receiver is coming off his first NFL season with the LA Rams. Nacua played in all 17 games this year and finished with just under 1,500 yards to go with six touchdowns.

It is not surprising to see the young star locked in on LeBron and the Lakers. Aside from being in LA, LeBron is the main star Nacua likely grew up on. At 22-years-old, the Lakers forward has been in the NBA for almost the entire of his life.

Puka Nacua has never been shy about being a big fan of LeBron. Earlier this season, he was spotted showing up to the arena in his No. 6 Lakers jersey.

Expand Tweet

LeBron James once gave Puka Nacua a funny nickname

Early on in the season, LeBron James sat down weekly to give his picks on that week's NFL games. When talking about the Rams in a video, he compared Puka Nacua to one of the NBA's top young stars.

At first, LeBron talks about wide receiver Cooper Kupp returning from injury. However, he made sure to give Nacua the credit he deserved following a hot start to the season. LeBron proceeded to call him "Puka Doncic," a play on Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic.

Expand Tweet

Mentioning him with someone like Doncic is high praise, but Nacua is worthy of this. He shined in his first NFL season, and managed to etch his name in the history books.

He might not have broke 1,500 receiving yards, but Nacua still managed to do something that had never been done before. This season, he set a new record for most receivng yards by a rookie in NFL history. The previous record lasted for over 60 years before finally being outdone.

Following this impressive rookie season, Nacua racked up his fair share of accolades. He was named to the NFL's All-Rookie team this season, and was picked to go to the Pro Bowl. Nacua also won Offensive Player of the Week honors in Week 16 after going for 147 yards against the San Francisco 49ers.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!