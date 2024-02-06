Watch: Nicolas Claxton clotheslines Brandin Podziemski, gets ejected after issuing Flagrant 2 foul 

The Brooklyn Nets' Nicolas Claxton committed a hard foul on Golden State Warriors' Brandin Podziemski. The Warriors beat the Nets, 109-98 on Monday, wherein Claxton expressed his frustration towards the latter in their matchup.

With only a little over five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, the Warriors led by nine points. Steph Curry attempted to extend the lead by 12 after taking a 3 from the top of the key. Curry then missed his shot, which led to the turn of events.

Brandin Podziemski hustled and secured the rebound as the ball bounced off the rim. Podziemski beat Claxton for the board, which resulted in Claxton committing a frustration foul. The Nets' big man blew off steam by grabbing Brandin's shoulders and pulling him down. Podziemski wasn't hurt in the process, but Claxton was called for a Flagrant 2 foul and was subsequently ejected from the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Nets vs Warriors Recap: Nicolas Claxton's foul on Brandin Podziemski shows signs of Brooklyn's struggle

The Brooklyn Nets hosted the Golden State Warriors on Monday wherein they lost in front of their home crowd. The Nets squad didn't go down without a fight though, as six Brooklyn players were in double-scoring figures. Cam Thomas had 18 points, Nicolas Claxton and Royce O'Neale scored 15 points each, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson had 13 points each while Dennis Smith Jr. scored 12 points.

However, their effort wasn't enough to stop the Warriors. Despite only having three guys in double-scoring figures, Golden State did a better job securing the boards, giving them more opportunities to keep the ball. As expected, Steph Curry rallied his team to victory with 29 points, five rebounds and three assists.

But two other Warriors guys had impressive double-double outings to help support Curry. Jonathan Kuminga kept up with Curry's output, and then some by adding 28 points and 10 rebounds. Despite nearly getting hurt after Nicolas Claxton's Flagrant foul, Brandin Podziemski played a significant role for Golden State by putting up 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The turn of events between Claxton and Podziemski didn't escalate into an unnecessary brawl. Draymond Green was right beside his teammate when the scenario happened, but managed to keep his cool and restrain himself from acting up. It appears that Green's suspension and therapy sessions have impacted his demeanor.

The same goes for Klay Thompson. He's recently built a reputation for getting physical with other players, especially when heated plays involving his teammates transpire. The Golden State Warriors (22-25) can't afford to lose any more players as they are already struggling to climb their way back up in the Western Conference, currently sitting in 12th place.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!