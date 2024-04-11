Watch: Nike displays ultra-futuristic “A.I.R” concept shoe for Victor Wembanyama in Paris

Nike won the sweepstakes to sign Victor Wembanyama. Recently, the shoe company dropped a teaser for Wembanyama's new 'Alien' logo.

At a sneaker convention in Paris recently, Nike showed off an ultra-futuristic concept shoe for the Spurs star.

AI and the research labs at Nike designed the shoe. The shoe has a white upper and is puffy, almost marshmallow-like. It also features a big orange airbag, which is the tradition of Nike Air. However, the airbag is placed more in the middle of the shoe.

The shoe also features no laces. There is still one traditional element included: the iconic Nike swoosh.

No word on if the "A.I.R" will ever be released or if Victor Wembanyama will rock them. The shoe might be years away from actual development.

Victor Wembanyama's Nike campaign

Nike hasn't released much under Wembanyama's brand during his rookie season. Now, after the phenom has lived up to the hype, Nike is unrolling its first campaign with the Frenchman.

LeBron James was one of the many who called Wembanyma an alien. Now Nike is rolling with the moniker.

Nike is expected to release the first Wembanyama signature shoe in May. The company revealed the player's Alien logo, which will be used for his first branded merchandise with Nike.

The brand released the first teaser for the logo and upcoming shoe on the day of the solar eclipse in North America. The video showed off a crop circle in the form of an alien logo. The logo also features elements of a basketball inside the alien head logo.

Wembanyama has been wearing Nike GT Hustle 2 shoes in his rookie season. He did get a special colorway dubbed the "Alien." The shoes are black with green highlights.

Victor Wembanyama has been involved in the design process of his signature shoe. The basketball star has said before he enjoys drawing as a hobby and likely contributed to the design ideas of his upcoming campaign.

Wembanyama will be named Rookie of the Year this season. He is averaging 21.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game this season. He leads the league in blocks and is also in contention for Defensive Player of the Year.