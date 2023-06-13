Watch - Nikola Jokic drops F-bomb after seeing the number of texts on his phone

On June 12, the Denver Nuggets raised the first championship banner in franchise history after defeating the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. Following the game, Nikola Jokic sat in front of the awaiting media before checking his phone to see if fellow Serbian sports star Novak Djokovic had sent him a congratulatory message.

However, Jokic quickly became overwhelmed by the number of text messages that appeared on his phone, letting an F-bomb slip out as he looked at his screen in shock.

"I'm gonna see if he's texted me, no? I don't know, I mean, oh f---," Jokic said before being asked how many texts he had. "I don't know, a lot; I'm gonna turn off the phone."

Following the Denver Nuggets' win, Jokic was also named the 2023 Finals MVP, following an amazing series that saw him dominate the Miami Heat by controlling the flow of the series.

During the Game 5 contest, Jokic provided the Nuggets with a significant offensive boost, dropping 28 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, and dishing out 4 assists while shooting 75% from the field and 33.3% from deep.

Now, Jokic, 28, can add an NBA championship and a Finals MVP to his ever-growing list of achievements - a list that also boasts two consecutive MVP awards, as he continues to build a case for being listed as the best player on the planet at this current moment in time.

Jimmy Butler believes the Miami Heat will bounce back

Following the Miami Heat's Game 5 loss, Erik Spoelstra's team suffered a second NBA Finals defeat in three years - having lost at the same juncture in 2020 to the Los Angles Lakers.

However, according to Jimmy Butler, who was speaking to the media as part of his post-game press conference, the Miami Heat will be "OK" and will continue to build their roster ahead of next season.

HoopsHype @hoopshype Jimmy Butler: "You don't have to score 100 points to win a basketball game. I think we'll be OK." Jimmy Butler: "You don't have to score 100 points to win a basketball game. I think we'll be OK." https://t.co/MulLLkllQt

"We just missed shots," Butler said. "That's what this league is about. We make two, three more shots; that's what it's been for us all year long. I think we did enough to win. We guarded well. We were still in a position to win. You don't have to score 100 points to win a basketball game. I think we'll be OK. That's coach Pat and coach Spo's job to put together another team, which I'm confident they will do. And, we'll take it from there."

Irrespective of the Miami Heat's NBA Finals loss, their season can still be viewed as a success.

After all, Erik Spoelstra's team made it into the playoffs via the play-in tournament and went on to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, and Boston Celtics en route to the Finals - two of those teams being viewed as genuine championship contenders.

Now, as the NBA enters the offseason, it will be interesting to see what moves the Miami Heat make to improve their roster, as it's clear their core is good enough to continue challenging for championships in the coming years.

