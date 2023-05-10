Watch - Nikola Jokic makes peace with Mat Ishbia after shoving incident in Game 4

Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic and Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia got involved in a brief altercation on Sunday. This came during the second quarter of Game 4 of the Nuggets and Suns’ Western Conference semi-final series.

Jokic was trying to retrieve the ball after it went out of bounds, but Ishbia wouldn’t give it to him. Jokic then shoved Ishbia, resulting in a technical foul. However, the Nuggets star made sure to smooth things over with the Suns' owner ahead of Tuesday night’s Game 5.

After finishing his pregame warmup, Jokic walked up to Ishbia and jokingly tossed him a ball. The two then shook hands and smiled.

Watch the moment below:

Nikola Jokic fined $25,000 for shoving Mat Ishbia

Many fans expected Nikola Jokic to be suspended for Game 5 for his shove of Mat Ishbia. This comes as players are prohibited from making contact with fans. However, the NBA deemed that the slight contact was not worthy of a suspension and instead opted to just fine Jokic $25,000.

“Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been fined $25,000 for making improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside,” the NBA said in a statement.

The NBA’s decision is in line with referee crew chief Tony Brothers’ in-game decision. This comes as Brothers and his crew opted to just give Jokic a technical foul for shoving Ishbia rather than eject him.

“I just deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty for what happened over there,” Brothers said.

“He didn’t just run over and hit a fan. There was some engagement, so I deemed the technical foul the appropriate penalty.”

Mat Ishbia himself also released a statement on Twitter following the altercation saying that he hoped Jokic would not be suspended for Game 5:

“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!” Ishbia said.

“That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last night's incident would not be right. I have a lot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!”

So all things considered, most would agree that the NBA made the correct decision regarding the severity of Jokic’s punishment.

