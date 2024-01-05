Watch: Nikola Jokic rip a high-arcing buzzer-beater from 39 feet

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets refused to wilt when the Golden State Warriors detonated a 44-24 third-quarter bomb. The Chase Center crowd was on their feet for most of the period as the Dubs ran rings around the defending champs. It seemed like Golden State couldn’t miss and would cruise to a win.

The Nuggets, starting the fourth quarter, buckled down to work. They steadily and methodically cut down Golden State’s lead. The Nuggets eventually tied the game with under four seconds left.

With the score tied at 127, Nikola Jokic promptly crossed the halfcourt line and did this:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Kevon Looney was draped all over “The Joker” who desperately put up a Hail Mary. Although the referees had to review the shot, it was quite clear that it had gone in just before the final buzzer sounded. The stunned hometown crowd couldn’t believe what they had seen as the Warriors gloomily walked off the court.

After hitting the incredible 39-foot game-winner, Nikola Jokic raced back to the Denver Nuggets bench where he was mobbed. Jokic’s shot was the last three of a 34-point output that dragged the Nuggets to yet another win over the Dubs. Denver is now 3-0 in the season series against Golden State.

When asked by Charles Barkley if he called glass on his shot, Jokic responded (via Malika Andrews):

“My friend, it went in. I’m happy”

Expand Tweet

The bank shot capped a stirring 18-point comeback win that showed the reigning champs’ resilience and composure. Golden State had them on the ropes but they just wouldn’t let go. Jokic tied the game with a short jumper with 26 seconds left before nailing the dagger on the Warriors’ coffin.

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets still have another game against the Golden State Warriors next month

Basketball fans never tire of Steph Curry and Nikola Jokic leading their respective teams in a head-to-head battle. Hoops lovers will get that on Feb. 25 when the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors meet again.

Thursday night’s loss dropped the Golden State Warriors to 11th place in the Western Conference with a 16-18 record. They are half a game behind the idle LA Lakers (17-18) for the coveted spot to make the play-in tournament.

Expand Tweet

When the Nuggets and Warriors meet for the fourth and last time in February, the Dubs may be desperately fighting for a play-in spot. Denver, which is third with a 25-11 mark, could also be looking to go higher in the standings.

Whatever the case may be, basketball fans expect another round of end-to-end action when Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry meet again. Every win will count for their respective teams and the Warriors particularly want to avoid going 0-4 to Denver.